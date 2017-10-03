The Stratford High cross country team played host to the Newtown Nighthawks and the Bethel Wildcats at Wooster Middle School’s 5K cross country course on Tuesday.

The weather conditions were pristine, sunny sky, temperatures in the 70s, and a field of 75 runners would finish the boys race.

The Nighthawks sent 45 runners to the starting line, alongside Bethel’s 21 and Stratford’s nine.

All three schools would share the lead spot in the race’s early going.

Stratford’s Elijah Brown dashed out in front of all as the horn sounded. He was followed by Newtown’s Joel Duval and Bethel’s Luca Cazzanige.

At the 3/4 quarter mile mark Duval took over the top spot, before Cazzanige at around the 1 1/4 mile mark took over the race for good.

Cazzanige, and teammate Robby Doyle, who moved up from fourth into a the second spot, gave Newtown a strong run for the meets overall team winner.

Cazzanige finished first at 17:31 followed by Doyle at 17:37. Duval came in third at 17:51.

Newtown would take the next 6 out of 7 spots and claim team victories over Bethel and Stratford in the meet.

For Stratford the race would be the final home race for four seniors.

Prior to the start, Ryan Duffy, Rory Cooper, Wil Das and Derek McKane were acknowledged for their efforts and dedication to SHS cross country over the past four years.

Inspired by the large crowd of parents, students, faculty and administrators on hand, Stratford’s nine finishers had their best times of the season.

Duffy and Newtown’s Keenan Murphy sent the crowd into a frenzy as they came down the stretch.

Duffy got the edge finishing at 19:06.21. Murphy at 19:06.33.

They were followed by Stratford’s Elijah Brown at 19:08.

Paul Duncanson registered a 20:17 finish.

Das had a career best at 20:45.

Cooper was at 20:57.

McKane at 21:15, was followed by Tanner Mitchell at 21:23 and Julian Pilla at 21:34.

Kevin Gabriel got into the act with a season best at 23:26.

Jesse Fabrizio was a healthy scratch, Tyler Heffern and Juan Alvarez continue to be out with injuries.

Final scores, Newtown 15 Stratford 50, Bethel 15 Stratford 50, Newtown 25 Bethel 32.

This Friday, Stratford travels to Eisenhower Park in Milford to take on Platt Tech, West Haven and Jonathan Law.