Council candidate vows to do things different

To the Editor:

My family and friends are very proud of me for serving in the Air Force and graduating from Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport majoring in accounting in 1981. Many believe that the two-party system is broken and believe having more choices allows more voices into the conversation and we should welcome all candidates running for mayor and Town Council. That is why I am running as a petitioning candidate for council in the Third District to give voters a third choice.

If elected, I will do my very best to do things to move Stratford forward and make our great town better to live, work and to visit and safer. People tell me all the time for me to work on economic development and improving the town’s tax base and reduce outrageous high taxes which I promise to do if elected. People in the Third District had move out of our town because of the outrageous high taxes.

I will do things different for the better of our citizens. I will fight hard to sell the town unneeded town properties to raise badly needed income and increase tax income, including the Army Engine Plant. Our town electric annual bills run over a million dollars a year. I will do what council members and mayors refused to do, which is ask our Congress members for grants for solar panels, and also for roads. Also reduce the town attorney’s office funds by half. Reduce unnecessary overtime.

I will try hard to get private funds to reopen Shakespeare Theater so it will not be torn down and the land turned into a parking lot. I promise them I will if elected to talk with Yale New Haven Hospital to provide us with a hospital. Also, Bridgeport is charging our students and adults outrageous fees for them to attend their trade schools. I will fight hard to have a trade school built here and reduce waste in Board of Education spending.

I need the support of Republicans, Democrats and independents to be a hard working council member.

Daniel Cook