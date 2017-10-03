Stratford Star

Council candidate vows to do things different

By Stratford Star on October 3, 2017 in Letters · 5 Comments

To the Editor:

My family and friends are very proud of me for serving in the Air Force and graduating from Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport majoring in accounting in 1981. Many believe that the two-party system is broken and believe having more choices allows more voices into the conversation and we should welcome all candidates running for mayor and Town Council. That is why I am running as a petitioning candidate for council in the Third District to give voters a third choice.

If elected, I will do my very best to do things to move Stratford forward and make our great town better to live, work and to visit and safer.  People tell me all the time for me to work on economic development and improving the town’s tax base and reduce outrageous high taxes which I promise to do if elected. People in the Third District had move out of our town because of the outrageous high taxes.

I will do things different for the better of our citizens. I will fight hard to sell the town unneeded town properties to raise badly needed income and increase tax income, including the Army Engine Plant. Our town electric annual bills run over a million dollars a year. I will do what council members and mayors refused to do, which is ask our Congress members for grants for solar panels, and also for roads. Also reduce the town attorney’s office funds by half. Reduce unnecessary overtime.

I will try hard to get private funds to reopen Shakespeare Theater so it will not be torn down and the land turned into a parking lot. I promise them I will if elected to talk with Yale New Haven Hospital to provide us with a hospital. Also, Bridgeport is charging our students and adults outrageous fees for them to attend their trade schools. I will fight hard to have a trade school built here and reduce waste in Board of Education spending.

I need the support of Republicans, Democrats and independents to be a hard working council member.

Daniel Cook

Third District Town Council candidate

  • Tom

    Daniel I’m interested in what “unneeded” properties you are referring to…nThe Army engine plant is on the move..alot depends on the fedsn I agree Shakespeare shouldnt be a drag on our taxesnnYou want to fix this town?? make it business friendly! nAudit the BOE and look for savings (as they are 50% of our budget)nPropose a zero based budget instead of line item budget…nGood schools are key to attracting homeowners! its the first thing young couples think of…but good schools shouldnt have to suck every penny we have!.. that being said right after good schools–young couples look at taxes–then town services and recreation/location.nngo get um bud– lay out a plan with real achievable goals!

  • Alta Vista

    Mr. Cook: I don’t know if English is not your native language but you should have an English speaker correct your writing. nnSentences like “I will do things different for the better of our citizens” and “People in the Third District had move out of our town because of the outrageous high taxes” are not proper English. nnBelieve me, this will work against you as you attempt to implement your agenda.nnAnd please stop making ridiculous claims like you’ll talk to Yale and have them build a hospital here. Or have a trade school built in town. Or ask Congress for non-existant grants for solar panels. I’m not sure, by your writing, you understand who or what Congress is. nnAt least you’re not claiming that you’ll bring Amazon’s headquarters to the Third District any more.nnYou do know that the state of CT is in a fiscal crisis, without a budget and service cuts and tax increases are predicted, don’t you? nnYou talk about lowering taxes but with the state’s cut to Stratford’s schools, local taxes will have to rise an estimated 4 mills just to cover that gap.nnI applaud you for wanting to get involved, but you won’t get elected u2013 especially as a petitioning candidate u2013 if you have no realistic plans to offer.

  • Thayer

    Don’t waste your time with unobtainable goals, we need to fix what already has been broken!! Restore faith in our town and not the status quo!!! Replace the existing board of ed and Economic dept.You my friend are fooling yourself if you think a company would build in Stratford. Show me just one young family that would relocate to stratford if they had a choice! Even as our property values remain low, they can not afford the taxes! Your ideas are far from realistic!

  • Thayer

    Hoydik will win and watch our taxes balloon out of control! Our town is behind so many other neighboring towns in technology and vision for the future!!!!!

  • Thayer

    We don’t need solar, there are better options available and at NO COST to Stratford!!!!!!!! Why waste time with solar! Do your homework Town Hall, Stratford High and Fire and EMS can be powered and heated and even cooled with a Microgrid!!! Why has know one in this town applied for the DEEP grants to build one??everyone of the surrounding Towns have done this and all this can be done far below current utility rates!!!

