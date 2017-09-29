Stratford Star

LETTER: Stratford needs cleanup

By Stratford Star on September 29, 2017

To the Editor:

I attended the Downtown Market at Colonial Square on Sunday, Sept. 17, which was co-sponsored by the Stratford Economic Development Commission and the Stratford Arts Commission. The event was fun and I am sure it was a lot of work for those involved to pull it off.

However, while the flowers planted in the median strip down Main Street Stratford Center looked lovely, someone dropped the ball. Maybe it was the town, or maybe the individual shopkeepers. Between the filthy, black, dried up gum as well as the thousands of splotches of bird poop all over the sidewalk and especially the crosswalk and in front of the restaurants, Stratford Center looked disgusting.

Commuters walking back and forth to the train, students walking to Stratford High, anyone going to the churches and businesses, anyone out for a stroll is exposed to this visual mess. Isn’t that also considered a health hazard?

Economic development in Stratford depends on a lot of factors and I am sure how a town presents itself is a major issue. How anyone could enjoy a beverage, meal, or snack surrounded by so much bird waste is hard to comprehend.

My companion and I were so repulsed by the filth that we chose to not eat at any of the Stratford Center restaurants, but chose to drive away from Stratford for our meal.

I am sure an industrial power washer could clean up the sidewalks on a regular schedule, and perhaps a plastic predator like an owl or a hawk up in the trees would also help.

Gail Bowman

  • Thayer

    This town needs a real Economic Dept. Director!!!! A person that knows what they are doing and has a vision for our town! Enough already!!! There are many small towns and Cities in this country that have transformed themselves in a vibrant community in which people want to visit and possibly live!!! Our next candidate should be a young visionary with a plan and experience in turning town around!!!!! I feel this is one of the biggest problems facing our town!,,!!!

  • Paul Frank

    I have not had any success with the plastic predators working to keep away nuisance birds. I actually had better luck with an old t-shirt on a hanger blowing in the breeze.nThe movement seemed to deter the birds.

  • Alta Vista

    The information contained in this letter is an exaggeration. The area is not as unclean or unsanitary as the writer claims. The condition of the sidewalks and the cross walks do not prevent patrons from going to the restaurants in the area of the train station.

