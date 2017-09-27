Paul leaves race for mayor

Third update: Democratic mayoral candidate Stephanie Philips commended Paul for his work and welcomed him to the Democratic campaign.

“I commend Joe Paul and believe he was doing what was best for the Democrats and the Town,” Philips said in a statement. “I welcome Joe and his ideas into our campaign; I look forward to including him in our plans going forward. Democrats are united and enthusiastic about Stratford’s future.”

Second update: Republican mayoral candidate Laura Hoydick responded to Joe Paul’s departure from the mayor’s race.

“The withdrawal of Joe Paul from this race does not change anything about the way we will continue to wage this campaign, and bring our message of low taxes, economic enhancement and returning greater civility to the conduct of our public business to the voters of Stratford,” Hoydick said in a statement. “It takes a lot for any candidate to stand up and run for office, and I thank Joe Paul for being a part of the public discussion about the future of our town. I am certain this was a difficult choice for him. However, as I crisscross this town discussing the future and direction of Stratford with voters, I know the message of our united team continues to have growing traction and energy. I am dedicated to continuing to make our case at every event and doorstep I can all the way to November 7th.”

Update: Joe Paul confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he is leaving the mayoral race. Paul said he made the decision to end his campaign on Monday, but made the decision public on Wednesday morning.

Paul told The Star that he felt it would be in the best interests of Stratford Democrats to step aside.

“We looked at the results from the primary and felt that Stephanie [Philips] and I would get the same number of votes and that was not enough for us to win and it would hand the election to the Republicans,” Paul said.

Paul said Philips, the Democratic nominee, would have a better chance of winning in November if she receives votes that would have gone to him.

Paul said he’s devoting his energy to help all Democrats get elected in November.

Original story: Joe Paul is out of the race for mayor.

Paul, who was running as an independent for the town’s top office, announced his decision to exit the mayoral race on Wednesday morning via an email to supporters. No official announcement was present on his website.

Paul finished second in the Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary, beaten by Democratic nominee Stephanie Philips and ahead of former Democratic Town Committee Chairman Len Petruccelli.

“The result of the Democratic primary, while disappointing, has strengthened my resolve to see the promise of Stratford’s future come to fruition. While I’ll be suspending my campaign for Mayor effective September 27th, I will not be abandoning my commitment to see a better future for all of us,” Paul said in the email statement.

“I will continue to stay involved in our community to advocate for growth in business, large and small, in all parts of Stratford. I will continue my involvement in the ‘For Stratford Network’ which seeks to improve the quality of life in Stratford. I will continue to advocate for the Raymark cleanup of toxic waste and support the efforts of SaveStratford.Org,” Paul said.

Paul threw his support behind Philips in the mayoral race.

“Ms. Philips and I share many similarities and just a few differences on policy. However, we agree that the Harkins Administration has abdicated its commitment to the ideals of Stratford,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Democratic Party to elect our candidates this fall, and I look forward to continuing the many conversations that began at your doors.”

Paul’s departure leaves three candidates on the ballot. Philips, Republican nominee Laura Hoydick and independent candidate Sandra Zalik.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.