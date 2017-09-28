Stratford Star

Philips promising ‘real change’ as mayor

By Stratford Star on September 28, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 12 Comments

To the Editor:

I would like to thank all voters, both Republican and Democrat, who voted in the Sept. 12.  This democratic process is important, and what makes it legitimate and important is that people participate.

My mayoral campaign will be about ideas, and creating sustainable solutions that benefit everyone. After knocking on thousands of doors and meeting so many people, I realize that Stratford is at a point where we can take the town from stagnation to a thriving town. Our discussion and passion is not incivility, but a real conversation about our path forward.

I, as well as all Democrats on the ballot, will be taking our message to the people. We will make sure that we get as many people involved in this political process as possible, as Stratford moves to become an inclusive town where all voices are heard and respected. Why? Because our message is strong and it is what Stratford needs.

I own a Stratford business and have been involved in our community for over 37 years.  I know we have the ability and desire to be a wonderful place to raise our families, treat our seniors with respect and involve them in our community.  As mayor, we will bring innovative businesses to Stratford with good paying jobs including a job bank for youth and seniors, fill vacant buildings and make Stratford economically vibrant.  We need to create more affordable senior housing.  We will use technology to enhance public safety and town-wide communications, institute an open-door policy with the mayor’s office, and conduct neighborhood meetings.

I encourage Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to vote for me on Nov. 7 to become mayor of Stratford – a vote for me is a vote for real vision, real solutions, and real change.

Stephanie Philips

Democratic mayoral candidate

  • Dave M

    While I support Ms. Philips, the message is the same old refrain we hear every election cycle. The town has debt that it cannot carry. How are we as an electorate expected to believe that changes will come by just changing the mayor. The Town’s charter need amendments and clarifications. It needs to address the current budget situation that 6-4 is veto proof. Now as taxpayers who have mortgages are being hit twice with the tax increase and escrow for future tax increases.nnNo mayor from any party should occupy town hall and pontificate over the taxpayers for denying the current administration’s it’s folly to sell the Waste Treatment facility. So in retribution the budgets denied by the mayor were a punishment to the people of Stratford and wasting more taxpayer’s money legal in wranglings.nnThe Town Council whatever the makeup, has to work for all the people not just their party or well to do friends. nnnDave Meredith.

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    the bond obligations will kill us……. and so many old guard dems will vote for Hoydick anyway oh roadwork on 110 you need 5 cops standing around…… a few mums 6 PW employyes to plant them make sure you all get a lot of overtime so your pension can go up and you ca retire in a state like Florida and the BOE? who oversees them

  • Thayer

    Our options for mayor are aweful!,,!! Either way this town is headed into deeper and deeper problems!

    • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

      agree,

  • Thayer

    I have not heard one candidate mention fixing the BOE or the economic development Dept. nothing will change! Some tough days ahead for stratford taxpayers!

    • Alta Vista

      Thank you, Thayer, for making this crucial point.nnAlso, a recent study by Stanford University came to the conclusion that “For every flyer stuck in a mailbox, every door knocked by an earnest volunteer, and every candidate message left on an answering machine, there was no measurable change in voting outcomes.” The Atlantic, Sept. 30, 2017

  • Thayer

    I have a question, with other towns applying for DEEP funds for Municipal Microgrids why has Stratford not been involved with this new State funded program??????nIt would supply Electricity, hot water and chilled water to our municipal buildings at NO COST!!!! 24 hr /365 days a year off the grid and reliable in a natural disaster!!!! And all of this below utility costs!! This would save tens of thousands of dollars for Stratford…… It could supply electricity, heat and cooling for Stratford High,Town Hall and the fire Dept!!!! Our town is stuck in the past as other towns move forward!!!!

    • Bill

      The number one reason is the BOE has a contract with a UnIted Illuminating consultant, it would not be in the best interests of that paid position to go solar. That’s even though the BOE teaches are students about solar. nBut they will ruin a bell tower at town hall with wireless towers. Just look at how that now looks. nThe pioneers of this town are rolling over in their graves. nnNeither one of these mayor candidates is the answer. All of them are self serving.

      • Bill

        Harry B. Flood School is the only one with panels. They obtained them under a grant with the first mayor.

        • Thayer

          This is completely different, I am currently working on the Bridgeport Microgrid and it will be online in a couple of weeks!! Avon and Manchester are next!! Stratford has dropped the ball on this!! All of this technology and I feel our town needs to step up, the cost savings is remarkable and the power heat and electricity is there even when UI goes down. 24/7 365 days

      • Thayer

        This has nothing to do with solar or the UI !!! Project ongoing in Bridgrport! ” Bridgrport Microgrid” milford, fairfield and other surrounding towns have applied and had Mucrogrids installed. UI and all Utilities are on board with these! It will literally supply electricity, heating and cooling for city hall Stratford high and the police dept below utility rates and cost the town NOTHING

  • Tom

    Hate to see what kind of town clerk you get for 40K or $18 bucks an hour 🙁

