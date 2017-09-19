LETTER: Let’s not miss Amazon opportunity

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on September 19, 2017 in Letters · 15 Comments

To the Editor:

You probably know that Amazon is looking for a place in the North American area to open its next corporate headquarters.

Stratford is an excellent location. We have access to highways, airports, train stations, harbor ports, and a labor force that is second to none.

This opportunity would create over 50,000 high paying jobs in addition to investments in surrounding communities. We’d have revenue growth for existing businesses and, more importantly, revenue growth for the town of Stratford that would help lower your taxes.

If we miss the opportunity for Amazon to choose Stratford for its next headquarters, it will be because we failed to prepare our town for this type of opportunity.

One of the main commitments of my campaign for mayor is the formation of a coalition of cities and towns to reduce overall costs, which in turn work to lower your taxes. The forming of a coalition of towns would eliminate the barriers that exist today throughout the State’s 169 cities and towns.

Realistically, if any town wants a shot at landing Amazon, they need to join forces with surrounding towns to provide the 8 million square feet of office space and the population that Amazon wants.

Let’s face it, this opportunity is a statewide matter, open to all and regional in nature.  The cities and towns already collaborating with each other will have the advantage over those who continue to operate in a vacuum.

More than ever, Stratford needs leadership that is innovative and able to think outside the box.

You deserve leadership than can move us forward to achieve our true potential. We cannot afford to continue down the path of party politics and flawed policies.

I am offering my government banking experience as a bank executive to move Stratford forward as your next mayor. You can visit my website at joepaulforstratford.com

Joe Paul

Petitioning mayoral candidate

  • Alta Vista

    Now I’m convinced that Joe Paul is just another cynical hack who will say anything to get elected.nnIf he’s read the Amazon RFP he already knows that there is no location in CT, much less one in Stratford, CT that meets their criteria. This info is freely available online for anyone to read. Yet he’s willing to lie to you, even when the proof of his lying is just a click or two away!nnWe don’t have the population Amazon requires nor the skilled work force nor a sufficient airport. And please Dear God, stop with the deep port harbor nonsense! Are you simply copying Ms. Hoydick’s mistaken rant?nnIt is clearer than ever that the Paul candidacy is a stealth campaign to elect Hoydick. What has he been promised or paid, I wonder?

    • Bill

      And this guy is running for mayor, it’s no wonder why the town remains behind the others in every facet.

      • Alta Vista

        I honestly do not believe Mr. Paul is actually running for Mayor. He is running to take votes from Stephanie Philips and deliver the Mayor’s office to Laura Hoydick.nnFor someone with a financial background his ideas for economic development would be funny if they weren’t so sad. nnu2022 Develop the SAEP piece-meal without environmental clean-upnu2022 Revive the AFST to lower taxesnu2022 Partner with other towns to save moneynnThe first two will simply not happen and the third, while it might be a good idea in the abstract, suffers from Mr. Paul’s stupefying lack of specifics.nnWhat services, Mr. Paul? What towns, Mr. Paul? Can you cite an example of this working elsewhere in CT, Mr. Paul?nnThe impression I get is that Mr. Paul is not as stupid as the campaign he is running. Watch out for his ‘reward’ from the new Republican Mayor in 2018…

        • Trevor

          You hit the nail on the head Pony Boy!!!!

      • Trevor

        I wonder how much Lou & His Clan are paying Joe to run just to make it impossible for Stephanie to win. Joe lost the mayoral campaign in 2013, lost in July at the DTC convention coming in last and lost in the September primary. Please cash it in Joe so the Dems can unite and get a candidate that can win. You are just handing the campaign over to Laura The Hartford Do-Nothing-er.

    • Trevor

      Well over 20 years ago all the talk was to develop Bridgeport Harbor after the UI and Carpenter Steel were leveled. Then they were going to make Seaview Avenue 4 lanes wide to Boston and cut through the GE property and build a duty free park in the Remington Woods with an exit into Stratford. It was supposed to create tons of jobs and be a boom to the economy in this area. Well where is it? The harbor was never developed, Seaview Avenue was never widened and a new high school sits on the GE property which now blocks access to the woods. All talk and no action, just like Joe & Laura’s Amazon fantasy.

  • Thayer

    He is wasting his time and ours!!!! If you owned Amazon, let’s be truthful would you invest in this town?? Honestly Connecticut as a whole is not an ideal location for them!! Let’s all be realistic

    • Trevor

      If Amazon was coming to CT they would not chose this area with the high taxes, traffic congestion on I-95 and the non workable Sikorsky Memorial Airport. They would have settled up north where they have access to I-84,91 & the Mass Pike and a real airport in Bradley. They would be able to ship out of their warehouse to the large New England cities of Hartford, Springfield, Worcester, Providence, Boston and points north. They are not going to serve the New England region from the Bridgeport-Stratford area.

      • Alta Vista

        As a rebuttal to Mr. Paul, Mr. Cook and Ms. Hoydick, here are eight of the cities considered serious possibilities for Amazon’s second headquarters (from CNN Tech): Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Dallas, Austin, Boston, San Jose and Washington, DC. nnNot a CT location on the list. Is Stratford, CT competitive against this list? No, it is not. Any one saying different is lying to you.

  • Negative All the Time

    You three (Thayer, Trevor, ALta) are the most negative people ever. Go get yourself jobs because clearly you don’t have them. Keep sucking off the government teat while the rest of us support you. You spend ALL day online. Go get a hobby! I like the politicians that are thinking outside the box. You never have solutions, only negative comments. I bet the three of you think Shakespeare is the answer! Ridiculous!

    • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

      The three blind mice nnAlta. Anonymously lives the life nnThayer needs to give us some Bayer. Headache stuffnnTrevor may have a crush on me forever. nnDid anyone say cheese?

    • Alta Vista

      I can’t speak for anyone else but I work 6 days a week in order to afford the high taxes in Stratford. I get no support of any kind from any governmental agency. I have repeatedly stated that there is no profitable future for the AFST. I don’t even spend 10% of my day online.nnSo nothing that you claim about me is even remotely true.nnAnd let me also defend the truth. It is not being negative to state the facts. That’s just facing reality. The closest Amazon will come to Stratford is either Boston or Washington, DC.nnIf you think that politicians lying to you about Amazon’s requirements is thinking ‘outside of the box’ you are welcome to them. And when Amazon doesn’t show up, they’ll be happy to raise your taxes. Again.nnThe people who are truly negative and truly corrupt are the three liars u2013 Mr. Cook, Mr. Paul and Ms. Hoydick u2013 who will tell you anything in order to ‘steal’ your vote.

  • Inquiring Minds

    Does anyone know if we will make Oct. 19 RFP submission deadline?

    • Alta Vista

      Since we do not meet Amazon’s requirements the answer has to be, sadly, no. There is no location in CT that Amazon will consider. Ask yourself why would they invest in a state that has just lost industry giants like GE and Aetna? nnThe local politicians u2013 and wanna-be local politicians above u2013 are lying to you. They won’t waste their time to respond to the submission deadline. And as unelected candidates they haven’t even got the authority yet to speak for Stratford. nnIt’s a con game. We have as much chance of getting Amazon to move here as we do of having Willy Wonka building his new Chocolate Factory in District 3.

  • Alta Vista

    I submit that Mr. Paul, Mr. Cook and Ms. Hoydick have now been fully revealed as the liars and con artists they truly are for claiming Stratford could be a location for Amazon’s second headquarters. nnThe state of CT u2013 admitting that it is in a David vs. Goliath scenario as far as qualifying u2013 is preparing to submit Stamford and Hartford as locations for Amazon.nnDvG is right u2013 these CT cities are not going be seriously considered, against East Coast competition like Boston and Washington, DC. nnThese three people were all willing lie to you to try and steal your vote. With the exception of Mr. Paul, now no longer running, remember this lie when you’re in your voting booth in November.

