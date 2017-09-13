Philips, Hoydick win mayoral primaries

Editor’s note: This story appears in this week’s Stratford Star.

Two women will head Stratford’s major party tickets this fall as Stephanie Philips and Laura Hoydick emerged as the winners of Tuesday’s primaries for mayor.

Philips, the Democratic Town Committee chairman, won her party’s nomination with 1,315 votes, besting Joe Paul’s 628 votes and Lenny Petruccelli’s 380 votes.

“This is a win for all of us,” Phlilips said at her campaign headquarters. “This is a historic night. Stratford should be very proud of itself. It’s no small thing, [me] being a woman, being a minority. This is something that everyone should be proud of.”

Philips’ win was a validation of sorts from the summer. While Philips received the most votes in a July 20 DTC nominating meeting, she was unable to win a majority of the votes of party members.

Philips said she will work hard and talk with voters. Philips said there are things Stratford needs and she has a “positive vision” for the town that everyone can be part of.

Hoydick, the 120th District state representative, defeated Sandra Zalik, 1,385 to 288 to take the Republican nomination.

Hoydick, who cruised as the endorsed nominee, said the primary win leaves her “encouraged” about November and the result shows that people want to talk about issues and not insults.

“I think we need to talk about things that are important to Stratford and move Stratford forward,” she said at the Republican headquarters. She also wants to work on economic development and improving the town’s tax base.

“The best way to move forward is consensus, stability and good government,” Hoydick said, noting that the town has not had good government lately with the Town Council.

“People are willing and ready for a change,” Hoydick said.

Philips also talked about change, saying that her candidacy is “about true change” and that a Hoydick mayorship would be a continuation of the John Harkins administration. Harkins announced in March he would not seek a third term as mayor.

“We need to do something different and by having someone different at the top is going to make change,” Philips said.

Philips and Hoydick will not be alone on the mayoral ballot, however. Paul and Zalik have both collected enough signatures to run as petitioning candidates on Nov. 7, meaning there will be a 4-way race for mayor.

“This is just a warmup” Zalik said of her primary loss. “I’m learning my lessons and moving on from here.”