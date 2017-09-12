Stratford Star

Philips, Hoydick win mayoral primaries

Paul, Zalik will run as petitioning candidates in November

By Melvin Mason on September 12, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 26 Comments

Two women will head Stratford’s major party tickets this fall as Stephanie Philips and Laura Hoydick emerged as the winners of Tuesday’s primaries for mayor.

Philips, the Democratic Town Committee chairman, won her party’s nomination with 1,315 votes, besting Joe Paul’s 628 votes and Lenny Petruccelli’s 380 votes.

Hoydick, the 120th District state representative, defeated Sandra Zalik 1,385 to 288 to take the Republican nomination.

Philips and Hoydick will not be alone on the mayoral ballot, however. Paul and Zalik have both collected enough signatures to run as petitioning candidates on Nov. 7, meaning there will be a 4-way race to see who succeeds Republican John Harkins in December.

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    Well congrats , one lesson learned from the Hilary Clinton campaign is this. Over 1000 people did not support ms Phillips and many more I spoke to did not vote. If ms Phillips continues her insular ride. She will not win in November. She needs to reach out to us for we equate ourselves to the Bernie people . We are already disenfranchised in district 7 knowing we will have a Lou de cilio republican representing us as there is nonDemocrat on the ballot . Additionally ms Phillips had a distinct advantage in this race as party chair access to voter list the van tens of thousands and the party infrastructure created by Harold Watson. The rest of us had to deal with outdated lists and poor information that actually helped her campaign. 1000 plus citizens and their families are not happy today as they wake up. And history has it that those people will just not vote rather than vote for party candidates that do not include their concerns

    • Thayer

      I agree!!!! The talk this morning has been about how bad this election is for Stratford residents*** our only option is Hoydick, she might be a wonderful person a town resident and has done some work for our town ( although limited) NOT one person I talked to thinks she will be able to do anything to help this town! It will get worse and many more will leave! We truly have become a town with a limited future and no voice of the people!!!

      • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

        I have no faith in our system . Its about who has the money and time. Its a popularity contest not a character contest. The fact that a wonderful human being like John Rich can be rejected and a person like Dave Harden can be elected says it all. We don’t even have a race in the 7th. I saw Bill Perillo outside Wilcoxsin last night and I’m planning to call him so at least maybe I can get my pothole fixed moving forward. I had 4 flats since I’ve been here and got stuck in the snow cause of that gaping hole. . And BTW Ballots are secretive and even though Joe is running, and the dems will now blame im for any loss -do the Dems really believe that Beth and her entourage will vote for Stephanie. I cannot speak for Beth but Stephanie has been more than unkind publicly to her,

        • Trevor

          You think Bill Perillo is going to fix your pothole? Trust me Republicans don’t fix potholes for taxpayers, just ask Ken Poisson, he never fixed a pothole in all his years on the Council. I have never seen Perillo at one Town Council meeting so it amazes me his interest now. Too many Lou puppets running this time around.

          • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

            agree !

          • SCR

            You forgot to mention Laura Dancho in the 10th district. Another puppet selected by Lou. She posted last year in the comments section of the CT Post that Big Y is located in…. ..wait for it ………Trumbull! OMG.

          • Trevor

            Every (R) running for Town Council is just a Lou puppet, (1) Pia didn’t want to run he was a last minute throw in, (2) Tichey just follows Fredette & Lou around,(3,4,5) were just pulled out of a hat, (6) Poisson…a do nothing puppet from 4 years ago. (7) Perillo is still listed on the CT Voters roll as an (I) so how did Lou pull that off, (8) Connor is another Lou Boy that was a YES supporter in the last election, (9) O’Brien just follows Laura around, (10) Dancho is the same as Poisson with no experience. Also in Zoning (3) Vacolla is a know nothing that was thrown in at the last minute and like Perillo has the backing of his cop friends and the No-Transparency of Chief McNeil. Funny how I go to all the Council meetings and with the exception of a rare appearance of O’Brien, I have never seen any of the above mentioned people at any meetings. Yet the people in Town will all vote Republican and sweep Laura in with another super majority council. At least Stephanie has a plan to cut taxes, Joe has no plan and is just a spoiler with a big ego. Laura has no such plans and taxes rose in all of 8 Harkins years and will also be close to 50 mills after Laura’s 4 years. It amazes me that Harkins, Lou & Laura all say “So what is another $20 a month added to your mortgage, that’s only less than a dollar a day”. Money is nothing to these rich Republicans.

          • SCR

            I don’t know how it will go with Laura as mayor, but i’m hoping for the best. I will add that she is definitely not a “rich” or upper class Republican.

        • Trevor Scofield

          This will certainly be an interesting election.

          • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

            there is no candidate is the 7th is my point. Unless we select a write in and get together we are doomed

          • Trevor

            I really wish Mitzie would have declared as an (I) so she could have run but I am really hoping that people will approach her to run as a Write-In because the Dems will vote for her. They know what she did to stop the WPCA garbage and respect her for that.

  • Alta Vista

    If Ms. Hoydick becomes our next Mayor you can thank Joe Paul. nnHe lost one run for mayor and now he’s lost the primary for the Democratic nomination. Yet his ego cannot accept this reality.nnMost intelligent politicians would learn a lesson from these failures, but Mr. Paul is determined not to learn. nnYou have to wonder if he is secretly on the Republican payroll or if he has been promised some highly paid position by Hoydick? nnBoth the taxpayers and the Democratic party members have rejected your candidacy, Mr. Paul. But you, of course, know better. Right.

    • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

      If Ms Phillips loses it will be because she disefranchised the 7th and all the people that voted for Lenny – the old guard

      • Alta Vista

        LCBC: Ballots are not ‘secretive.’ They are secret. Ballots do not have will or agency. I guess someone who gets four flat tires going over the same pot hole can be relied on for cogent political analysis.n nThat is when she isn’t calling people names or defaming Italians or joking about having an elected official killed.nnDoes anyone else in Stratford believe that the coming election will be swung by Beth Daponte and her ‘entourage?’ Does LCBC even know the meaning of the word ‘entourage?’

        • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

          When a pothole is at the end of your driveway and you cannot park in the street i guess you must ride over it each day and hope for the best and when you have MS you really cant walk up the street lest you fall in it. you are a whack job hiding behind some fake name and insulting others accusing publicly of things never said !!! i am reporting you and having you banned , you seem to get a jolt our of lying and making fun of people with disabilities. . you are dangerous and you wont reveal who you are because you know you area whack job

          • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

            Just blocked ATLA vista and put all her comments in flagged as inappropriate, defaming someone’s character publicly by accusing them of saying things that could harm their reputation is harrassment and defamation

          • R Barber

            Alta Vista is a man, not a woman. Named Joe Pedoto. In my honest opinion, he is a very disturbed and angry individual.

        • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

          No alta vista I don’t I’m french I have no idea what entourage means I’m a moron, that’s no secret or is it secretive, Gosh darn typing on a phone, sometimes nebulous comes out as nefarious no will or agency

          • Alta Vista

            LCBC: I have never lied about you nor have I ever made fun of your disabilities. I did not even know you had any. nnYou wrote that you wished your ex-husband would kill Beth Daponte and then deleted it, after I wrote that was an awful thing to write publicly, whatever your intention. nnIf you don’t know what a word means, why do you use it?nnMillions of people use their smart phones to write every day and are capable of catching spelling errors. But instead of taking responsibility for your words, you blame your phone.nnIt also seems incredible to me that you would drive over a post hole so many times that you ruined four tires. nnWhy did you not press the TOS for a repair? Why could you not park in the street instead of wrecking your tires? Is the pot hole still there? Are you still destroying your tires? Is this story even true?

      • Trevor

        That is why Mitzie needs to run a Write In campaign because the D’s in the 7th will vote for her as her opponent brings nothing to the table other than his cop friends are behind him. It’s going to be the same thing in the 3rd Zoning District with another know nothing having the backing of his cop friends.

        • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

          agree we need Mitzi

    • Trevor

      Good point there Pony-Boy, it wouldn’t put it past me that he is working with Lou to get Laura elected. Remember he lost the convention to Stephanie too so he’s on a 3 election losing streak, he really needs to pull out and let the 3 woman battle it out. It was not even close he lost 3-1 to Stephanie. All I hear around town is “Joe and his ego trip is going to give the election to Laura”. All Laura will do is continue to raise taxes like Harkins. 4 years from now people will be complaining that taxes have risen 12 years in a row and are in the mid 40 mills.

      • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

        I don’t think that he will ruin the election. The old guard of dems was seen celebrating at the HOYDICK election party. There are pics they ave alot of supporters as many as Joe

        • Alta Vista

          LCBC: Enlighten us all. Please tell us specifically what lies Stephanie Philips told you and how you learned that she was lying. This could be important information for voters. (I’m betting not, but anything is possible…).

      • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

        Well Trevor I don’t know what the by laws are regarding soliciting candidates from other parties. It’s a two faced world we live it you know . But I have spoken to a few non Stephanie supporters regarding a candidate . Most said nThey are leaving the dems and voting for Sandra. So it should not matter to them at all and thry should be able to approach anyone . Once a plan is in place well have to campaign, however there is a gal named Angela running as a Green Party candidate so maybe we could get dens to vote her in

        • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

          In any case Alta vista thinks I’m a moron but I’m really very well educated inside and outside the classroom . Lately it’s studying theories of group dynamics . william Schultz firo theory in particular

