Stratford Star

Philips offers her vision and solutions

By Stratford Star on September 7, 2017 in Letters · 9 Comments

To the Editor:

Political signs littered everywhere do not tell you about the candidate, their plans or accomplishments. I have made Stratford home for over 37 years, and I am the owner of a successful technology company for 25 years. I graduated Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor’s degree in administration and management science.

I have reliably supported many of Stratford’s non-profit organizations either by donating financially or volunteering. I demonstrated community leadership as a Town Council member, Board of Zoning Appeals commissioner, and now on the Zoning Commission as chairperson. I have conducted myself with calmness, respect, and effectiveness. I know Stratford from my hands-on work on the Boothe Park Commission, Pumpkin Festival, Stratford Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautification Committee.

More importantly, I successfully fought for residents when it mattered most. I fought for taxpayer’s rights to stop the sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority plant, stood on the side of victims of the Raymark contamination and supported the reopening of Shakespeare Theatre without taxpayer’s money or a hotel. I helped seniors avoid foreclosure. Most recently, I was on the committees for the new Stratford High School and the Victoria Soto School; and consistently fought for lowering taxes.

I am a Democrat who will work with everyone. I have real vision with real solutions for Stratford. I will bring innovative businesses to Stratford, fill vacant buildings, and make Stratford economically vibrant. I plan on jumpstarting economic development by opening Shakespeare Theatre, and redeveloping the Army Engine Plant. We should invest in public safety technology and training to respond better and faster. We should focus on prevention. I suggest converting Center School into a cultural and performing arts center, the new home of Square One Theater. I will work with the Board of Education to expand career opportunities for students in business, technology, engineering, medical and vocational careers. I will institute an open-door policy with the mayor’s office and conduct neighborhood meetings as I have done in the past. I will make Stratford attractive by lowering taxes by eliminating wasteful expenses, restructuring departments, and providing public oversight. And I will insist on customer service, civility, and responsiveness from all employees and elected officials.

I ask for your vote on Sept. 12. It is time to make a change.

Stephanie Philips

Democratic mayoral candidate

Related posts:

  1. Petruccelli wants to make a difference
  2. Keep town moving in the right direction
  3. Think strategically, vote for Paul
  4. A better Stratford is a ‘common goal’

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge Sept. 23 Next Post Only one choice for 1st District Democrats
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Harold Watson

    “I am a Democrat who will work with everyone.” Stephanie has proven this to me time and time again through her actions towards improving Stratford both socially and financially. I know this from the experiences of volunteering with her on many tasks. First, was the WPCA. She is the one who insisted all along that the battle to save our WPCA could only be won IF it was bi-partisan and inclusive to every rate payer. Later as her vice-chair on the SDTC, I know that she has been the strongest voice in leading members of her own executive committee and general membership, to the principle that the SDTC must strive to be open-armed to all the Democrats, both long-term members and the newer progressives. I have seen many other examples that confirm her belief in the good and willingness of others to do the right thing. Her trade is in ideas and solutions. Her idea of leadership has always been to develop these within every community. It’s not a stretch to say that I support fully, and will be voting for, Stephanie Philips for Stratford Mayor in this coming week’s Primary and expect to do the same in the November General election. Please come out to add your vote in the Democratic Primary on September 12.

  • embalmerlis

    Stephanie has my vote. She has been there through thick and thin, acting through prudential and altruistic motives. Let’s not confuse ego and sincerity in this election.

    • Trevor

      Joe Paul the spoiler will ruin it for her running as an (I). She is the best candidate on both sides but the North Enders will never vote for a minority, they proved that when Joe ran last time.

      • SCR

        The North End has become quite diverse, especially in the last 5 years. I don’t doubt for a moment that a “minority” could win the North End. I think if Mr. Streets were to decide to take another run at the 120th seat, his odds of winning are pretty good. The North End didn’t reject Paul because he’s a “minority”. He was rejected because his “career” story didn’t add up. Fantastic bank VP, but was terminated and sued the former employer. The next career move for the “esteemed” Vice-President was to take a 2 week training course to be a real estate agent. Upon obtaining his license, he went to work for Arnold Peck. LOL.

        • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

          Mr Paul took a position in a different area of the banking business . I know what it’s like to be discriminated against because I have a disability and am a woman

      • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

        I just ran into three dems in the store who are voting for another candidate joe will ruin nothing . She alienated the old guard and people newer to the area we now have three districts with no candidates it saddens me di because I really want a dem but it’s her fault no one else . Look at what ha dienes to Hillary

  • Thayer

    Without a completely new and transparent BOE and a new Economic development dept. NOTHING will change, status quo . Our town will continue raising taxes as we slip away!!!!

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    Good luck to all you’ll have to work with Dave harden. Beth who you publicly asked to resign and the entire guard of old dems as well as the others that are progressive and want a fur Stratford candidate . I’m not really feeling like 37 years there are any real specifics of what you have done for the community but I wish you well

    • R Barber

      Are they Leased Lexuses ? Just curious. She doesn’t pay car tax and neither does her partner according to the tax lookup. It doesn’t look like Stephanie pays any property taxes in Stratford but her partner does. But maybe I am just not seeing it.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress