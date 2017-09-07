Philips offers her vision and solutions

Political signs littered everywhere do not tell you about the candidate, their plans or accomplishments. I have made Stratford home for over 37 years, and I am the owner of a successful technology company for 25 years. I graduated Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor’s degree in administration and management science.
I have reliably supported many of Stratford’s non-profit organizations either by donating financially or volunteering. I demonstrated community leadership as a Town Council member, Board of Zoning Appeals commissioner, and now on the Zoning Commission as chairperson. I have conducted myself with calmness, respect, and effectiveness. I know Stratford from my hands-on work on the Boothe Park Commission, Pumpkin Festival, Stratford Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautification Committee.
More importantly, I successfully fought for residents when it mattered most. I fought for taxpayer’s rights to stop the sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority plant, stood on the side of victims of the Raymark contamination and supported the reopening of Shakespeare Theatre without taxpayer’s money or a hotel. I helped seniors avoid foreclosure. Most recently, I was on the committees for the new Stratford High School and the Victoria Soto School; and consistently fought for lowering taxes.
I am a Democrat who will work with everyone. I have real vision with real solutions for Stratford. I will bring innovative businesses to Stratford, fill vacant buildings, and make Stratford economically vibrant. I plan on jumpstarting economic development by opening Shakespeare Theatre, and redeveloping the Army Engine Plant. We should invest in public safety technology and training to respond better and faster. We should focus on prevention. I suggest converting Center School into a cultural and performing arts center, the new home of Square One Theater. I will work with the Board of Education to expand career opportunities for students in business, technology, engineering, medical and vocational careers. I will institute an open-door policy with the mayor’s office and conduct neighborhood meetings as I have done in the past. I will make Stratford attractive by lowering taxes by eliminating wasteful expenses, restructuring departments, and providing public oversight. And I will insist on customer service, civility, and responsiveness from all employees and elected officials.
I ask for your vote on Sept. 12. It is time to make a change.
Stephanie Philips
Democratic mayoral candidate