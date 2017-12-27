Stratford Star

Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on December 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Mikey is a friendly, neutered male, petite, all black cat. He is affectionate, likes toys and playing, and is fine with most cats.

He has a beautiful black coat, golden eyes, is loving, healthy, playful, and likes attention. He will be best in a home with at least one other cat that likes cats. He may need just a little time to adjust to someone new, then he is fine.

Mikey needs a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, or get an application, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

