LETTER: I am a Republican

To the Editor:

Time to correct the rumors. “She votes with Democrats,” they say. Yes, I do. I vote with Town Council members who want to keep taxes lower. Who passed a budget three times which the mayor vetoed three times? The mayor’s high tax group, Republicans Mr. Vincent Chase and Mr. Alan Llewelyn vote with….guess who Democrats. Ms. Beth Daponte and Mr. David Harden. So much for rumors.

I am a lifetime registered Republican, one of the old fashioned kind who would cooperate across party lines to get things done. I do my own thinking and refuse to “follow the party line.” I hope you will support me at the 7th District primary on Sept. 12.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo