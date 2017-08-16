Stratford Star

LETTER: I am a Republican

By Stratford Star on August 16, 2017 in Letters · 76 Comments

To the Editor:

Time to correct the rumors.  “She votes with Democrats,” they say. Yes, I do. I vote with Town Council members who want to keep taxes lower. Who passed a budget three times which the mayor vetoed three times?  The mayor’s high tax group, Republicans Mr. Vincent Chase and Mr. Alan Llewelyn vote with….guess who Democrats. Ms. Beth Daponte and Mr. David Harden.  So much for rumors.

I am a lifetime registered Republican, one of the old fashioned kind who would cooperate across party lines to get things done. I do my own thinking and refuse to “follow the party line.” I hope you will support me at the 7th District primary on Sept. 12.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

Seventh District Town Councilman

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: We should ask for better
  2. Philips offers her vision and solutions
  3. Daponte wants to continue work
  4. Vote for Pia and Hoydick

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers trips Next Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Greg Cann

    Thank you Mitzi, for retaining the independence of thought and action. You do not seek personal favor by compromising ideals. You truly represent the people’s interests.

  • RINO = Mitzy

    Is this a joke? So the facts are you voted for a budget three times that when properly calculated would have raised our taxes. The three budgets you voted for were calculated wrong and would have lead to cuts in services and an increase in our taxes. Weren’t you the council person that lead the charge to hire a WPCA attorney at $300 an hour when we pay all the other attorneys 1/2 that rate? Did you send out an RFP (Request for Proposal) regarding these rates? NO you did not! You hand picked this attorney circumventing the process. So much for transparency! You support the name calling and the unprofessional behavior of this council. You should be voted right out the door!

  • 7th District Needs Better Repr

    She doesn’t respond to constituents either. I emailed her several times about Motil Pond and she never called or emailed back.

    • LorraineCecile Benoit

      I like her but you are correct she never responds to anything Gavin always responded. She was driving down my street looking at addreses and saw me and others outside and didn’t stop to say hello, shes always too busy for residents in her district

    • Mitzi Antezzo

      I have responded to several people regarding Motil Pond. Mr. McCarthy pointed out to me that Motil’s exists on storm water drainage, and the algae there cannot be remediated. However, I have located an anti-algae treatment which should be started in the early spring. I told the Longbrook Commission I would bring the info to the next meeting, because the lower pond at Longbrook has the same algae problem, even tho the Park Dept has installed bubblers.

      • Connecticut Sam

        This is a very old serious problems and all ponds in Stratford should had been clean years ago. If Mr. Cook is elected to council, he will work with the property authorities to clean up all algae and stock all ponds with fish that we all can fish and save money since fish is very expenses. Mr. Cook will work hard with our new mayor and other nine council members to make Stratford the wonderful town that it was once, to live, work, and to visit.

    • Super Majority

      You sound like one of Lou & Fredette’s planted trolls.

  • Hockey Mom

    My sons are avid hockey players and I called her to ask a question about the ice rink and whether their was a dedicated time where the kids could play hockey. Mitzi’s answer was, “I don’t know” and she has “more important things to worry about”. I understand, this is not the top thing on anyone’s agenda but I would have expected a more professional response from someone we elect to represent us.

    • Alta Vista

      Are you referring to the lop-sided, non-refrigerated ice rink that was open for use this Winter for less than 2 days? One imagines that the dedicated time for hockey was rather short…

      • Connecticut Sam

        While this council member do not care about this rink and getting it repair and get it in working condition. Daniel S. Cook, candidate for council in the Third District will work hard to get this rink back in working condition for the pleasure and joy of children and their parents.

        • Alta Vista

          An ice rink that depends solely on freezing temperatures will never be viable in South Western CT in the 21st century.nnWhat needs to happen is to build an actual ice rink with equipment that freezes and keeps the rink frozen.nnI believe that involves a non-trivial amount of money. Has anyone supporting the rink looked at the cost?nnNot against doing this at all, but simply asking if we have the money?nnEspecially now that our BOE will lose $21 million dollars in state funding?

          • Connecticut Sam

            That is why Daniel S. Cook candidate for council in the Third District if elected will work hard to get state and federal funded to build this rink so children and adults will enjoy it.

    • Connecticut Sam

      She was outrages. Shame on her.

  • Alan Llewelyn

    The math on this is quite simple; the town council is 7-3 Democrat-to-Republican and the budget votes have been 6-4 in favor of passage. The 6 voting in favor of the “budget” are 5 Democrats and 1 Republican, while the 4 voting in opposition are 2 Democrats and 2 Republicans; where does true bi-partisanship lie? – simple math! nnAnd the entire council is in favor of lower/lowering taxes but it needs to be done responsibly and within the confines of good governance. Voting yes and smiling & waving to the press about the approval of the properly negotiated new teacher’s contract but then looking to flat fund (or cut) Board of Education spending is not a responsible way to govern!

    • Tina Marie

      Alan government crashed to a halt. You said you’d never tolerate that and yet…Now you abandon your council seat for greener pastures on the BOE. Where is your consistency and fortitude to your neighbors? Your entire focus has been Stratford High School and Short Beach. You live in the North! One of your own constituents wrote a letter begging for help with a tree just a week or so ago. Stop pointing fingers at Mitzi and take care of your neighbors.

      • Moms Against Bullies

        Town government came to a crashing halt because of your behavior Tina. You name call you post things on pages like Stratford Ladies that are unbecoming of a council person we elect to represent our town. You’re nothing more than a bully we teach our kids to avoid and stand up to. You’re shameful. Shame Shame Shame Tina Manus

        • Tina Marie

          Keep hiding behind a fake name. Does it make you feel strong or just safe? Take off ur hood hater—it’s out of style.

          • A Black

            So are the bandanas over Antifa faces

          • Connecticut Sam

            The voters in your district must vote you out of office because you are a bully and a thug and not good for Stratford.

        • Theresa Ann

          Ahhhh. A bully calling someone else a bully. How unoriginal.

          • A Black

            Top two most overused words of 2017 : 1. Bully. 2. Hate

          • Alta Vista

            I love how both the Mayor and members of the Town Council act as if they have no responsibility for their behavior. nnOur local government did not ‘crash to a halt’ due to some act of God or nature. It happened because of the specific actions of individuals. To represent it as otherwise, is simply not true.nnIf there was more, what’s the word? maturity on the part of the Council and more willingness on the Mayor’s office to work with the council, surely this all could’ve been avoided.nnBut it’s much easier to posture and yell than to do the hard work of co-operation. nnAnd maybe, as a lame duck Mayor, John Harkins simply doesn’t care if his second term ends in a dumpster fire, without the legally mandated budget. He’s not looking to get anyone in town to vote for him again.

        • South end

          South end

        • South end

          Agree 100%

      • Alan Llewelyn

        It is sad that government has crashed to a halt with the town council; and I am not going to tolerate it, I had made my feelings known at a recent council meeting. I am not abandoning my council seat; my term is up and there is a very capable replacement available in Bill O’Brien and Jim Feehan, Len Petrucelli, Terry Sheehy & Chris Barnaby are departing the Board of Education – I believe that my experience, talent, interest, & time will be better spent as a Board of Education member. As for my consistency and fortitude to my neighbors in the North; they are unquestioned, before becoming politically active I was part of the new special needs playground at Second Hill Lane School and the replacement playgrounds at Eli Whitney. . .I know I live in the north. My entire focus has not been Stratford High School and Short Beach; I have been more involved with Roosevelt Forest Commission than some of the other recent 9th District Councilmen and while maybe not high profile or known publicly I have been engaged with the Oronoque Village community on a fairly regular basis while maintaining a rather robust list of committee / commission assignments for ones that meet regularly and continually present agenda items to the council. It has been a busy summer for me work wise so I would appreciate if you could give me some details on the tree issue you are speaking of. I am not pointing fingers at MItzi; it is she who mentioned me in her letter to the editor, as for my neighbors – I intend to take care of them until my town council term ends in December!

        • Frank Parady

          By “taking care of them” do you mean raising their taxes and following the party line in order to continue your political future, in other words, what you have always done, and done so well? You had the opportunity to grow a spine and show some independence. You failed.

          • Connecticut Sam

            While he fail the residents of Stratford, Daniel S. Cook, petition candidate for council in the Third District has a spine and will show some Independence to fight hard for the residents of Stratford. He needs your support.

        • Connecticut Sam

          Mr. Cook and I wish you the best of luck.

        • Kenny

          Alan will you still serve has 9th district leader on the Republican Committee headed by Lou Decilio. Tom Malloy is listed in your district do you know his address. Are Scuppo Road or Tuttle Road in the 9th district?

      • Connecticut Sam

        Mr. Cook and I like to know what department is suppose to cut down trees that are damages.

    • Henry Bruce

      What a totally lame comment by Alan David Llewelyn. When is Alan David Llewelyn going to learn to keep his mouth shut and just smile and vote? Now he goes after Mitzi Antezzo for doing what he is incapable of doing and vote with the people. He has proven over the past few years to be nothing but a bought and sold product of the commenrcai development world he gets his paycheck from. He is chairman of the subcommittee for the new High School project and he worked with Len Petruccelli, who is chair of building needs, to attempt to keep local workers from getting priority opportunity to get work on this $125,000,000 project that the state and town is funding. Now he wants to quit on Town Council and move to the BOE. Based on his developer affiliations and track record on the High School project, i would say he has a lot to answer for and should not get anyone’s vote until he answers for them. When i questioned him back in January on this on Stratford Get Answers, he had no answers; just excuses like “like me” Lenny. We need doers for the people like Mitzi Antezzo, not yes men who do others’ callings like Alan David Llewelyn and Lenny.

      • Alan Llewelyn

        If you really felt that the comment was “lame” then why did you comment on it? I had every intention of staying out of Mitzi’s primary but it is SHE who mentioned me by name in her letter to the editor – am I not allowed to provide answers when questioned. You do realize that the commercial (properly spelled – lol!) development world and construction industry that I am networked into are key drivers of economic development – all partisanship issues set aside. As for the “local workers”; now that the Stratford High School project has a PLA only local UNION workers can get jobs on the project. Without a PLA; most of the large contracts for HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and ceiling work would have all gone to union contractors anyway but the smaller contracts would have been available to local Stratford based companies and ALL Stratford resident construction labor force personnel would have had an opportunity to work on the project. At this point it is all good with the PLA; the project is over 4 million dollars under budget and I have a new friend in Pete Carroll! And you are correct about WE (as in all of us who live in Stratford) needing doers; like someone who can help get a campground at the beach, get a gym floor repaired at a neighborhood school gym, work with others on getting a new field house at one high school while spearheading a 9 figure renovation at the other. I am not quitting on the council; my term is coming to an end, and I have decided to seek another office. . .what are you on the ballot for this November?

        • Henry Bruce

          Ah yes, the typical knee jerk response about being on the ballot. Mitzi correctly and factually called you out for voting FOR the largest tax increase in the town’s history. How does that help WE the people? You were in support of selling the WPCA as one of Lou DeCilio’s and the mayor’s water boys. Which with Mitzi’s leadership and hundreds of volunteers getting 7600 signatures and raising over $25,000 to get legal counsel to fight the mayor’s decision to force into court our rights for the referendum petition- all this resulted in the sale being blocked and our sewers fee going down. What did you do to fight for the people? NOTHING. You block the budget that would hold the line on our taxes. As a tax spend republican the past 2 years, now you will try to take that pitiful record to the public to get on the BOE? Another Lou water boy who will fight to keep all those patronage jobs that inflate the BOE budget and raise our taxes. nnAnd regarding the PLA, i guess we were right and your lack of oversight that meant to keep the PLA off the contract would have hurt Stratford workers and rewarded big developers form Bridgeport and around the region. Good luck in the election- we will put you on the list of tax and spend candidates that voters should avoid.

        • Connecticut Sam

          Good question.

    • Greg Cann

      Allan, 4 members of the town council had zero ideas for avoiding or mitigating a tax increase. 4 members of the town council provided zero contribution to the discussions on opportunities to reduce the size of the Mayor’s 8th straight tax increase. 4 members of the town council sat silently while the Mayor and his administration purposely withheld requested information and refused to share documentation – all in purposeful & flagrant violation of town code 2.2.15, all while Mayor disseminated unsubstantiated fear mongering one-sided biased propaganda. 6 worked in good faith in effort to represent their constituents, 4 did not.nnYes… the math is quite simple.

      • Alan Llewelyn

        Zero ideas?; there were no changes from the budget the mayor presented to the one I voted to approve?, which had a lower mill rate than the one that the mayor proposed. You mentioned “contributions to the discussions on opportunities. . .”; we had no public budget workshops, by “discussion on opportunities” are you referring to closed door invitation only meetings that I was not allowed to attend? I did not sit silently; I had several meetings with the mayor & his staff as well as the department heads that I wanted to talk with and also with Beth and Vin as the town council leadership team. None of the documents I requested from the mayor, his staff, or Board of Education were withheld but from going through the process twice already I kind of knew what to ask questions about.

        • Greg Cann

          Verified: censorship & favoritism. If you rubber stamp town administration, gain cooperation. If you challenge with pertinent relevant questions that introduce possibility of alternative solutions – you risk being ostracized. “My way or the highway” – behaviors you’d only expect from an oligarch or dictator. When time comes for an ethics complaint re section 2.2.15 of town code, I’ve a bit more written testimony to document my case.

      • Connecticut Sam

        The new budget and outrages increases in taxes are outrages and unfair and Daniel S. Cook, petition candidate for council in the Third District will fight hard to reduce taxes that most of us cannot afford.

    • Jean Marie Sutton

      I am happy to say, that I know PERSONALLY that Alan Llewelyn had this town’s best interests at heart! I look forward to November, he will be a great addition to the BOE!!

    • Andrea Veilleux

      Alan, what new teacher contract? The contract went to arbitration when I left in dec 2015. And is July 1 2016-June 30,2019. The increase needed for next year is the lowest needed for teachers. Only a general wage increase of 1.75 percent. No,steps. The administrator (principal) contract is new July 1 2017 and they took a zero next year. What are the contractual obligation numbers? I’ve heard 3 million from chris T and Clarence state 2.2. So which is correct?

      • Alan Llewelyn

        Andrea; I will need to check the Town Council agenda, it could be the administrator’s contract but I know there was a BoE contract that we ratified and I can also check my original budget information for this year to let you know whether I was using the 3M or 2.2 for the contractual obligation numbers.

        • Andrea Veilleux

          Thanks Alan. I will ask on the boe side too. Where is this” new ” teacher contract and what has changed? and how much is needed to fund it properly? What are the increase costs associated with this “new” contract? Where can the public view this info from any meeting either town council or boe ?

        • Greg Cann

          The 0.7m difference is “projected contracts”. Actual contracted obligations for BOE were 2.2m but they “expect” possibly additional 0.7m annual cost as result of custodial, clerical and cafeteria. Section 6.2.4 does not allow for “projected costs”, only contracted i.e. committed to contracts. Same thing was done on the town side. 1/2 the increase to 39.97 was not substantiated by actual contracted obligations

    • Tammy Prezioso Langston

      What happened to your post, Alan Llewelyn, regarding the teacher “new” contract? Has the membership of the teacher’s union been notified and have they voted on it? Deleting the post doesn’t make it go away.

      • Alan Llewelyn

        What deleted post are you referring to?; my one and only post from yesterday is still there – see above, and this is my first post from today (08/17 @ 5:44 p.m.).

        • Tammy Prezioso Langston

          Thanks for responding, you’re right, I must have scrolled over it. Please tell me where I can find this “new contract” you speak of? There has been no accountability under the administration of Janet Robinson and Clarence Zachery. You said math is simple, you’re right, it is. And their math consistently is full of errors and questionable accounting practices.

  • Alta Vista

    Doesn’t the administration of John Harkins get any portion of the blame for the incredible dysfunction at Town Hall? nnMr. Cann has stated that there was no response to questions posed by the council on the budget. If true, it certainly shows culpability for this disgraceful failure of local government has more than one author.nnJohn Harkins, who recently decried making politics personal, sat on a stage at Bunnell High School for one of his vetoes and told a crowd who could not vote that Ms. Antezzo and the others who refused to bend over for him should be thrown off the Town Council.nnFor some of us, that’s the greatest testimonial that Ms. Antezzo could possibly receive. When told by John Harkins, don’t think, just do as you’re told, she refused.

    • Let’s go to the Video Tape

      No, I don’t believe John deserves any portion of the blame for the dysfunction of this council. he mayors job is to present a budget and the councils job is to set the budget. The fact these 6 councilors presented a fraudulent budget that could not be passed for legal reasons should be an area of concern for all of us. After watching the tapes of this dysfunctional council, I never once saw the mayor acting unprofessional. The others are yelling and calling names and Mitzi can’t ever remeber what she’s even voting on. The dysfunction of this council is a function of their unprofessional behavior. Just watch the tapes!

      • Alta Vista

        I’ve actually been at some of the Town Council meetings and you are correct about the awful behavior displayed there. nnPart of that is on the individual members who u2013 literally u2013 don’t know how to behave in public, and part of the blame is on Ms. DaPonte who has no concept of how to run a meeting.nnMy point was not about the Mayor’s public deportment, which I’ve never heard anyone criticize. It was about Greg Cann’s claims that the Harkins administration did not properly vet the three budgets submitted to it. nnIf Mr. Cann is correct, it shows an unwillingness to work cooperatively between the Mayor’s office and the Council.

        • Dysfunctional Council

          The unwillingness comes from Mr Cann not liking the answers to the questions he asks so he continues to ask questions in order to give the impression he knows what he’s talking about. Someone should FOI Greg Cann’s emails to the administration.

          • Alta Vista

            OK, I don’t have access to Greg’s emails so I don’t know how to determine if what you claim is true. nnBut I do wonder why the supposedly fiscally conservative Republican Mayor always takes the position that town taxes must increase. Especially during the greatest economic downturn since the Great Depression.nnWhen people have lost their jobs, like Mayoral hopeful Ms. Zalik, and home foreclosure rates skyrocket, it seems like a lousy time for a Republican to raise taxes u2013 eight years in a row! How is this any different from the tax and spend Democratic model?

          • Greg Cann

            Step right up & FOI my emails… while you are at it – also FOI the town’s responses. You will see dozens of “please explain” and “please share” and – zero responses from town over 12 week period. Yes, I will continue to ask the questions as it’s the people’s money and they deserve answers. Now if any of you trolls want to share your contact info and engage in an actual meaningful dialogue, my info is on town’s website.

          • Alta Vista

            I don’t know if you have a personal website Mr. Cann, but if you do, it would be a great service to share the content of your emails and the Harkins’ administration’s responses publicly. nnI can’t imagine that a FOI request is necessary for you to support your position. Thank you.

          • Greg Cann

            Anyone who is sincerely interested in cooperating (and I take constructive criticism quite favorably) or participating in the process of improving public accountability of Stratford’s municipal governance, can share their contact info with me via the links found on the town’s website. I hope you take advantage of this opportunity to collaborate

          • Alta Vista

            If your emails and the town’s responses support your claim, there is no reason not to make them public that I can understand. nnNo one is asking you for collaboration, just corroboration of your statements.nnIf you choose not to make these emails public, you only feed into the perception that the TOS operates in secrecy, fearful of the voter’s reaction if they only knew what is going ‘behind the scenes.’nnIf you are not willing to make your emails public, can you explain why?

          • Greg Cann

            No reason, other than the effort & distraction each time some anonymous person requires satisfaction. Why are you reluctant to reach out and be part of the solution? nnI AM PERFECTLY WILLING TO SHARE EVERYTHING, but the effort to collate & post all correspondence is immense – its hundreds of pages: emails, attachments, over months. Please Alta Vista, I’m a volunteer who is really hustling to bring transparency and accountability to what’s been a closed door town administration. Do you sincerely want to help, or is your purpose only to distract, and create a false narrative? nnI DO NOT WITHHOLDING ANYTHING, but neither am I obligated to respond to every anonymously sourced demand on my time. You see, I’m committing 2 – 3 hours EVERY DAY EVERY WEEK to serving my constituents as a active town councilor. No one is more transparent & open than I am – my letters to editor and my voice on the council are testament. If you’ve not read those or viewed the video, then its a good place to start. nnTherefore, quit the unsubstantiated allegations, and please have the courtesy to contact me directly.nnDoing my best to help you understand…. nnnnPlease demonstrate your sincerity by contacting me directly.

          • Alta Vista

            Mr. Cann: I am not making any unsubstantiated allegations.nnI am not asking for hours of your time. nnI am not trying to distract or create a false narrative. nnI’m not trying to reach out to you personally or be part of any ‘solution.’ nnMy sincerity will not be demonstrated by any private communication with you. nnThe whole point is to share your information with the taxpayers, not any one individual.nnI do not doubt your sincerity or your dedication or your commitment.nnActually, I’m trying to show support for you, asking you to defend yourself with the proof you say you have.nnI’m simply asking you to publicly support your position with the material that you state supports your position. That is all.nnYou say your emails vindicate you. Making even a small, representative sample of these emails public would prove your case. nnTo say you have too much proof to share, sounds like a dodge. How about just two email exchanges?nnYou can choose not to do that, which is certainly your right. nnBut then there are people who will conclude that you don’t do so, because they do not support what you claim.nnYou simply can’t keep saying that you are right and the Harkins administration is wrong u2013 and your emails prove this u2013 unless you actually provide the transparency you say you support.nnYou can’t claim no one is more transparent than you, while you take the above position.

          • Greg Cann

            Appreciate the support, but your insistence in this case is entirely misguided.nnFor example: on 6/1/2017 I sent email to four members of Harkins administration, copying other 9 councilors. I asked 7 sets of questions and provided a “response grid” for each meaning a template where they’d “fill in the blank”. Then, on a weekly basis I sent reminders along with extracts from town charter that substantiated my reason for asking and their obligation to answer, i.e. section 2.2.15 from town code.nnnnOn August 3rd I escalated to offices in Hartford that I will not name. On August 4th I got my first response from town hall. I’ve since had two face-to-face meetings with Harkins staff, received six documents and another 28 printed pages and exchanged another 8 emails requesting follow-up information or information not yet disclosed.nnnAND THIS IS FOR ONLY ONE SET OF SEVEN QUESTIONS! nnnnMy defense is my record, my proof is the electronic evidence. This is what I do for a living, and hopefully the Town of Stratford will benefit from experience.nnnnAny legitimately concerned taxpayer knows how to reach me. nnnnSeriously, it is complicated enough doing what I’m trying to do. 1/2 the battle is overcoming illegally contrived bureaucratic obstacles. I do this on behalf of the taxpayers and the residents of my district. If any one of them wants to learn more detail that is not already in the public record, then they will contact me directly.

          • Alta Vista

            “…my proof is the electronic evidence…” which you don’t want to share publicly. nnAlthough you claim you “DO NOT WITHHOLD ANYTHING” and that you are “PERFECTLY WILLING TO SHARE EVERYTHING.” nnActually, no, you are not u2013 despite repeated requests.nn”…I escalated to offices in Hartford that I will not name…” Thanks for your transparency there. nnHonestly, this all sounds more like a Robert Ludlum novel than local government.nnAt least now you’ve made it clear that there was more than one response by the Harkins administration in attempts to answer your questions.nnCan you u2013 at the very least u2013 explain why the belated response, the two meetings, six documents and 28 pages all failed to answer your questions?

          • A Black

            But what is his educational level ? Wasn’t that the original question ?

          • Alta Vista

            Was it? I think that’s not really relevant in the current context. nnThe Mayor blames a majority of the Town Council and Greg Cann blames the Mayor’s office. nnMr. Cann, not me, says that his emails are proof of John Harkins’ unwillingness to work with the Council. He says no one is more transparent than him.nnBut will he share those emails publicly? No. For many reasons.nnHe’s too busy. nnHe doesn’t respond to public requests, you have to contact him privately about the working of town government. ???nnHe has too much evidence to share. ???nnAt first, it seemed that his complaint was Town Hall’s non-responsiveness. Then he got six documents, plus an additional 28 pages and two separate meetings.nnWill he tell us what his seven questions are? No.nnWill he explain why what he received from Town Hall failed to answer those questions? No.nnHe won’t even tell us who he contacted in Hartford about this? (Perhaps it was McGruff the Crime Dog?)nnI’m only trying to understand what has really happened this year, much to the detriment of Stratford.

          • Connecticut Sam

            Take Greg advice and run for public office and see if you can do better.

          • Connecticut Sam

            Stop insulting and harassing Greg and other writers which gives you bad names.

    • Connecticut Sam

      You refused to stop with the insults and harassment which prove once again, that you are a bully and a thug.

  • seanhaubert

    I think it’s ridiculous that people are hiding behind fake names. That is the definition of bully. Melvin can you change it so that you can only post if you use your real name?

    • Fakenamegocry

      Melvin, can you please prevent people from posting who have a South Park character emoji? How can i take them seriously? Let it go, Sean it’s not happening and it makes no difference

      • Connecticut Sam

        You make good points.

  • seanhaubert

    Also I have tried to reach out to Mitzi several times and she never responds. I’m glad I’m not alone in feeling that way. I hope when she wins this fall she works to improve this.

  • Bob DeLorenzo

    Greg Cann is very active . He is also around a lot of u00e9vents . He asks a lot of questions that many people are afraid to ask . I see people often make a comment in a negative way. . It’s sad because he does not get paid for the abuse he takes . He does it for the town . People need to more respectful in general . A high IQ does not make you smart common sense does especially in this game.

  • Michael Sullivan

    I am not in Mitzi’s district. I did, however, reach out to her to express a willingness to participate in a new WPCA Board proposed by the WPCA Audit. She responded within two days. I have had several other emails to the Town or to my councilman, Mr. Chase, with no response. I don’t expect all to respond on Facebook, but they should respond to a personal email.nThis Democrat supports Mitzi!

  • Know your Facts

    How many people know anything about Mitzie’s opponent? Do people know he works at Citi Field and will miss every Town Council, WPCA, Ordinance and sub committee meetings between April & September when the Mets play? All you people picking on Mitzie, is this what you want a part time representative to replace her. I hope the (D)’s in the 7th are smart enough to back her for what she did by voting 2 years in a row for lower taxes and for keeping the WPCA against the wishes of John & Lou’s quick fix fire sale.

  • Connecticut Sam

    Daniel S. Cook, petition candidate for council in the Third District will fight for what is best for residents of Stratford.

    • Get it Right

      Please stop promoting yourself Mr. Cook. You were non existent in the last election with your write in candidacy and the same this time. How often do you attend Town Council meetings?

      • Connecticut Sam

        How often do attend Town Council meetings? How often do the mayor and all council members attended the meetings before they were elected? Not many if ever. Mr. Cook was too late two years ago to ran as a candidate for the Independent party. As we all find out, people just won’t vote for write in candidates. Before the last town election, he had written more letters to the editor then any other candidate. He will fight hard for all of Stratford residents not just those living in the Third District. nThe monthly meetings are on public TV so there is no need for Mr. Cook be at the public meetings and go home real late for him. Read his two letters to the editor and make up your minds. Your insults and harassment are not require or needed here.

        • Connecticut Sam

          I am a lady and a friend of Mr. Cook, and my nickname is Sam, part of my first name.

      • Connecticut Sam

        You got it wrong.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress