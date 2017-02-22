LETTER: Election lessons from Scripture

To the Editor:

Two thousand years ago a woman was caught committing adultery, an offense punishable by stoning. She was brought before Jesus, who famously responded that, “Whoever is without sin among you, let him be the first to cast a stone at her” (John 8:7).

There is a good lesson here for the Town of Stratford. To wit:

The election season has barely started, and the first stone has already been cast – a 21st-century salvo in a form of an email.

The stone was cast by John Harkins, after Stephanie Philips announced her candidacy for the next mayoral election.

In an email quoted in the Stratford Star on Feb. 9, our highly political incumbent mayor wrote that Ms. Philips is “too political to be a mayor.”

Let’s recall that Mr. Harkins previously campaigned on a platform of bringing “civility back to Stratford.” Somehow that never happened.

In the eight years since Mr. Harkins was elected, political developments in our town have been anything but civil. Stratford has been mired in adversarial and distrustful relations between the administration and our fellow residents. “Civility” in the last eight years has turned out to be legal battles, infringement on civil rights, unfounded accusations, smut letters and character assassinations,

But it is not too late to bring civility back to Stratford. As we approach the upcoming election season, the candidates for mayor – and those who support them – would do well to heed another lesson from the Scriptures: “For on whatever grounds you judge the other, you are condemning yourself, because you who pass judgment do the same things” (Romans 2:1).

In the Feb. 9 issue of the Star, Ms. Philips said that her campaign will be about “what I’m going to do for the Town of Stratford.”

Wouldn’t it be so much better for Stratford if all the candidates – Republicans and Democrats alike – stopped the mudslinging and instead campaigned on how to actually solve the problems facing our town?