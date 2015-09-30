Stratford Star

Stratford Democrats host Neil Sherman Sundae Social

By Stratford Star on September 30, 2015 in Community, News, People, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

The Stratford Democratic Town Committee supports 2nd District candidate Neil Sherman by hosting a Sundae Social on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 3-7, at SDTC Headquarters, 345 Hawley Lane.

Cost is $20 per person, kids under 12 are free.

