Stratford Democrats host Neil Sherman Sundae Social

By Stratford Star on September 30, 2015 in Community, News, People, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments
The Stratford Democratic Town Committee supports 2nd District candidate Neil Sherman by hosting a Sundae Social on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 3-7, at SDTC Headquarters, 345 Hawley Lane.
Cost is $20 per person, kids under 12 are free.
Tags: Neil Sherman, Stratford Democratic Town Committee, Stratford Democratic Town Committee's Neil Sherman Sundae Social, Stratford Democrats, Stratford second district candidate
Stratford Star
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Had to be a joke…..something for Sherman…..ice cream?
HAN Network News Sites
Live.HAN.Network | Bridgeport News | Darien Times
Easton Courier | Fairfield Sun | Greenwich Post Lewisboro Ledger | Milford Mirror |
Monroe CourierNew Canaan Advertiser | Redding Pilot |
Ridgefield PressShelton Herald |
Stratford Star | Trumbull Times
Weston Forum | Wilton Bulletin
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484
Designed by WPSHOWER
Powered by WordPress