Superintendent of Schools Dr. Janet Robinson announced to parents that the entire school district would be “peanut-free” as of Jan. 1, 2015, but after a number of responses from parents and a request from the Board of Education, she sent a second email to parents announcing that the peanut ban would be delayed until a public hearing could be held in January.

The follow-up email from Robinson said the public meeting would give the board the opportunity to hear concerns from the community.

“Because we, meaning the staff and the Board of Education, take the safety of all our children very seriously, we want to ensure that all ramifications of any such policy are clearly understood,” Robinson stated in the second email. “We are postponing the implementation of the total peanut free schools until the Board of Education has the opportunity to hear concerns and weigh the decision.”

In a follow-up with The Star, Robinson said that growing concerns by staff in the schools led to her initial decision.

“When the nurses all came to me and said, ‘This is an issue we’ve got to deal with,’ I listened to them,” Robinson said. “It was a sincere concern on the part of the nurses at the schools. However, I predicted there would be parents who would push back.”

Robinson said members of the Board of Education received enough emails and calls from parents that they requested she postpone the ban.

“The severity of the response to peanuts is what worries these nurses,” Robinson said. “I haven’t personally had to experience having my kid in a hospital because of allergies. But the possibility of even one child having to experience such a traumatic event … well, it is part of my job to consider the safety of all children.”

Severe problem

The district currently has a “Food Allergy Management Policy” that was revised in 2006. Although it addresses all allergies, it dedicates a special section to “The Peanut Problem,” indicating the severity of allergic reactions — including anaphylaxis, or closing of the airways — and the problem of the prevalence of peanuts in food.

“Peanuts, a cheap source of dietary protein predominantly ingested as peanut butter, have become one of the world’s most allergenic foods,” the document states. “They are progressively finding their way into more and more food products either directly, or by indirect contamination of food products during the manufacturing process.”

It further states that “students with documented life-threatening food allergies are considered disabled and are covered by the Disabilities Act,” and would therefore qualify for a 504 plan to create accommodations for the student. The policy offers guidelines to the schools for managing allergies in classrooms, cafeterias, health offices, and more. Procedures in the district currently vary from school to school.

According a report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there has been an 18% increase in food allergies among children between 1997 and 2007. Peanuts and tree nuts are the top allergens, along with milk and shellfish. Nut allergies, the report stated, tend to remain with people their whole life, whereas children tend to outgrow other allergies.

Parents are scared

Jenna Right, co-administrator for the Stratford Food Allergy Families Facebook page, said managing severe nut allergies in the school is “really scary.” She has two children in the district — one at the already nut-free Stratford Academy and one at Wilcoxson Elementary. Her younger son, at Wilcoxson, has severe nut allergies and has experienced multiple incidents in which he ate or was exposed to nuts or nut ingredients at school, she said.

“If you have never had the experience of your throat closing up, it is the scariest thing,” Right said. “To not have control over what is happening to your child is really scary. My older son has no allergies and went to a nut-free preschool. I didn’t know anything about allergies at that time. I never complained.

“I feel someone who has a kid without allergies has no idea how blessed they are,” Right said. “They can go on vacation wherever, or out to dinner and not worry. It’s about keeping a child’s life safe.”

Right said that although her second grader can read ingredients and does advocate for himself, she feels elementary school age is too young to expect children to monitor nut ingredients or “self-carry” EpiPens, an emergency treatment for allergic reactions.

“A kid in elementary can’t be a total advocate for that themselves,” she said. “In the cafeteria he has to sit at a peanut-free table. But he can have reaction by contact. If he were to have a reaction, the medication is at the nurse’s office. Could they react quickly enough?”

The public hearing on becoming a peanut-free district will be held in January. A date had not been announced at press time.