Stratford Star

Parents disrupt plan for peanut-free schools

By Elizabeth G. Howard on December 29, 2014 in Lead News, News, Schools · 22 Comments

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Janet Robinson announced to parents that the entire school district would be “peanut-free” as of Jan. 1, 2015, but after a number of responses from parents and a request from the Board of Education, she sent a second email to parents announcing that the peanut ban would be delayed until a public hearing could be held in January.

The follow-up email from Robinson said the public meeting would give the board the opportunity to hear concerns from the community.

“Because we, meaning the staff and the Board of Education, take the safety of all our children very seriously, we want to ensure that all ramifications of any such policy are clearly understood,” Robinson stated in the second email. “We are postponing the implementation of the total peanut free schools until the Board of Education has the opportunity to hear concerns and weigh the decision.”

In a follow-up with The Star, Robinson said that growing concerns by staff in the schools led to her initial decision.

“When the nurses all came to me and said, ‘This is an issue we’ve got to deal with,’ I listened to them,” Robinson said. “It was a sincere concern on the part of the nurses at the schools. However, I predicted there would be parents who would push back.”

Robinson said members of the Board of Education received enough emails and calls from parents that they requested she postpone the ban.

“The severity of the response to peanuts is what worries these nurses,” Robinson said. “I haven’t personally had to experience having my kid in a hospital because of allergies. But the possibility of even one child having to experience such a traumatic event … well, it is part of my job to consider the safety of all children.”

Severe problem

The district currently has a “Food Allergy Management Policy” that was revised in 2006. Although it addresses all allergies, it dedicates a special section to “The Peanut Problem,” indicating the severity of allergic reactions — including anaphylaxis, or closing of the airways — and the problem of the prevalence of peanuts in food.

“Peanuts, a cheap source of dietary protein predominantly ingested as peanut butter, have become one of the world’s most allergenic foods,” the document states. “They are progressively finding their way into more and more food products either directly, or by indirect contamination of food products during the manufacturing process.”

It further states that “students with documented life-threatening food allergies are considered disabled and are covered by the Disabilities Act,” and would therefore qualify for a 504 plan to create accommodations for the student. The policy offers guidelines to the schools for managing allergies in classrooms, cafeterias, health offices, and more. Procedures in the district currently vary from school to school.

According a report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there has been an 18% increase in food allergies among children between 1997 and 2007. Peanuts and tree nuts are the top allergens, along with milk and shellfish. Nut allergies, the report stated, tend to remain with  people their whole life, whereas children tend to outgrow other allergies.

Parents are scared

Jenna Right, co-administrator for the Stratford Food Allergy Families Facebook page, said managing severe nut allergies in the school is “really scary.” She has two children in the district — one at the already nut-free Stratford Academy and one at Wilcoxson Elementary. Her younger son, at Wilcoxson, has severe nut allergies and has experienced multiple incidents in which he ate or was exposed to nuts or nut ingredients at school, she said.

“If you have never had the experience of your throat closing up, it is the scariest thing,” Right said. “To not have control over what is happening to your child is really scary. My older son has no allergies and went to a nut-free preschool. I didn’t know anything about allergies at that time. I never complained.

“I feel someone who has a kid without allergies has no idea how blessed they are,” Right said. “They can go on vacation wherever, or out to dinner and not worry. It’s about keeping a child’s life safe.”

Right said that although her second grader can read ingredients and does advocate for himself, she feels elementary school age is too young to expect children to monitor nut ingredients or “self-carry” EpiPens, an emergency treatment for allergic reactions.

“A kid in elementary can’t be a total advocate for that themselves,” she said. “In the cafeteria he has to sit at a peanut-free table. But he can have reaction by contact. If he were to have a reaction, the medication is at the nurse’s office. Could they react quickly enough?”

The public hearing on becoming a peanut-free district will be held in January. A date had not been announced at press time.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Dr. janet Robinson.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Dr. janet Robinson.

Related posts:

  1. Board of Ed to consider new school times
  2. Balancing student populations by race affects bus costs
  3. Officials clarify ‘diligence’ on SHS renovations
  4. Councilman hears residents are angry, afraid of youths

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Time to focus Next Post Updated: Man safe after falling from boat in Housatonic
About author
Elizabeth G. Howard

Elizabeth G. Howard


Elizabeth Howard is a Stratford-based journalist, blogger and poet. She writes on the arts, education, music, the environment, green lifestyle, American culture, travel and food. You can find her online at elizabethoward.net

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Andi

    Very selfish, myopic parents who would fight against keeping children safe and included in school. Shame on them.

    • MARCUS

      SHUT UP!!! LOVE THE PARENTS THAT ARE PROTESTING.

  • George Mulligan

    Years ago I was surprised to learn allergies to peanuts could cause very serious problems. I suspect the upset parents are ignorant, meaning unaware = NOT stupid > about the FACTS this is a legitimate problem.

    Once the parents understand the issue, I suspect problems will be minimal?

    Now if only we could some the problems about NUTS in politics and government? ;-(

  • Terri Jones
  • Kristin Beltaos

    There’s a way to keep children with food allergies safe without instating food bans or have children sit at allergy tables. I think being more methodical in their planning may turn out to be a wise decision. How do I know? I do food allergy consulting every single day! http://www.agiftofmiles.com

    • Rae

      Just having children sit at another table is NOT enough. Please do more research!!! Not to mention how terrible to isolate children just because they have a disability 🙁

      • TAB

        She said there are ways to keep kids safe WITHOUT having them sit at a seperate table.

      • MARCUS

        NO ITS NOT YOU IDIOT. THEY SHOULD BE SENT TO A DIFFERENT SCHOOL WITH ALL THE OTHER ALLERGIC CHILDREN. SEND THE DAMAGED RETARDED KIDS THERE ALSO.

  • Ginger Martin

    I have an egg allergy , had it my entire life. it is hard to eat out I have my safe places but that is harder to find safe places. I am skin allergic if you have egg on your hands and touch me I break out and swell as well as just leftover protiens from carelessness of not cleaning tables after egg was their.
    The idea that food is more important than life , that peanuts are more important than breathing and more important than a child is wrong. the parents pushing to keep peanuts in school are selfish. schools are mandated to keep kids safe if it where their kids they would cause a ruckus to make the school safe. A parent needs to know their child is safe while at school . the epi is in the nurses office and a child having anaphylaxis is to far away to be saved in the case of cross contamination as well as making them feel inferior by making them sit at a special table is wrong and hurtful it sends the message they aren’t worthy and will be bullied and teased being at the table without their friends and peers. Its wrong and hurtful. Make it a nut free school in the long run it will make it easier for the parents and children with food allergies and if one child doesn’t need epi or need to worry about dieing from peanuts or egg than it is a good thing . edaucate the families of the necessity for nut free schools. don’t cave to being bullied by parents who don’t care about small children being safe from peanuts.. more kids are developing this food allergy you deal with it now or after the parents sue the school system for anaphylaxis due to neglect from someone to busy to pay attention.

    • MARCUS

      SHUT UP.

  • Jody

    What about Milk allergies will schools stop milk of pizza? We need to take ALL allergies seriously and teach our kids to keep themselves safe.

    • Bridub

      Peanut allergies are the single most fatal and the most likely to have severe reactions based on contact or even airborne particles.

      • Harriet

        Bridub, I expected someone to post this. So that’s not 100 correct! Milk is airborne and can cause just as severe reaction. It really irks me to no end when someone says that to a milk allergy mom. Do you know my own milk allergic son had a reaction just entering starbucks. See when you steam milk its like pollen, it goes into the air and just hangs around. As for the classroom any powdered cheese product makes the milk airborne, sticks to fingers and everything else. No different then peanuts. Do not tell a Milk allergy or any other allergy mom that nuts are the more dangerous allergen because an allergy is an allergy and all of them can have the same outcome.

        http://allergicliving.com/2010/07/02/sabrinas-law-the-girl-and-the-allergy-law/ Read this. this was a child who died at school of cross contact of milk. So please don’t ever tell some parent again that peanut is more dangerous.

        • Mildred
          • mildred

            The above link is one of many showing that peanut allergy is statistically the most dangerous. Some other individuals may have severe reactions to other foods but peanut allergy is the one causing the most fatalities and severe reactions, especially in previously undiagnosed individuals.

          • Lynne

            you must not be the parent of a food allergic child. If you are, shame on you and your narrow minded, uninformed views.

        • Jody

          Thank you! I seems people don’t take milk allergies seriously. My daughter has a milk allergy that keeps sending her to the ER from people not listening to me. She has many other allergies including peanut.

  • Harriet

    Hi, I am a food allergy mom and a certified asthma educator and a food allergy educator. I am NOT in favor of Peanut free schools. Peanut free schools are not recommended by any food allergy organization. It creates a false sense of security, clearly this district and nurses think that if they ban nuts they won’t have any allergic reactions which is simply not the case easy way out!. No School can police a school wide nut ban and stuff will still get in. Its best to always have the guard up vs thinking you took away the risk.
    My children are Just as allergic to dairy as someone is to nuts. Nobody is taking milk out of the schools, Nobody is banning pizza parties, or ice cream or that milk the kids are drinking at lunch. My children age 11 and 8 have had to learn the world is not going to be made this nice safe place for them. Oh and yes dairy can be airborne and just as sticky,pirate booty,cheetos. cream cheese all present a risk. Where is the out cry? Also some many not know but in Canada school laws were passed because a child died. She didn’t die from a nut, she died from having a fry that was cross contaminated with milk! Look it up Sabrina’s law.

    Many egg and diary allergic kids I know use peanut butter as a main source of protein. They are all ready on a very limited diet to start with why limit them more to just accommodate the nut allergy kids? is that fair?

    Schools should do the following:
    Look at classroom by classroom needs – No BLANKET school rule. and if you have a nut allergy and another allergy in that class the rules MUST be the same.
    Schools must educate staff on food allergies and reaction signs and symptoms.
    develop hygiene practices. Hand washing before and after eating, Table cleaning.
    Also creating emergency response plan and easy access to medications.

    THEY should be making a FOOD ALLERGY Policy! not a PEANUT BAN.

  • kris

    Think about your nonallergic child witnessing a classmate die in front of them. That would require therapy to heal-its called survivors remorse.

  • CAS

    There is no food served at my kids school that is so critical that they could not live without it for the 6 hour period while they are there. Their world will not come to an end if they can’t have milk or peanut butter or strawberries, etc at lunch time. Safety should come first. It really isn’t hard to achieve given all the alternative products on the market that are free of major allergens. Elementary school is too young take risks. Shame on any parent, teacher, coach, or community member who thinks otherwise.

    • MARCUS

      NO IDIOT MY CHILD HAS THE RIGHT TO PEANUT BUTTER AND TO EAT ANY NUTS HE WANTS. HIS RIGHTS ARE MORE IMPORTANT.

  • deacc

    I don’t agree with nut free school. I think it should be snack free classroom and nut free tables at cafeteria. If the parent is not happy with the nut free tables, they can always pick their kids up for lunch and then drop them back off. Take responsibility of your child rather than expecting everyone else to do it for you.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress