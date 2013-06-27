After a 36-year career in the operations side of banking, starting in 1968 as a computer operator and working his way up to vice president overseeing major check processes and then to senior vice president of operations, Joe Paul made a fateful decision: He accepted another promotion, still with the same company, but on the sales side of banking.

Paul, now a Democratic candidate for mayor of Stratford, took the job to become a client manager with the objective to increase revenues by selling financial products and services to existing and new clients.

This may have been one job-change too many for the career man at FleetBoston Financial Corporation, which became Bank of America after an acquisition.

After about three years in sales, Paul was terminated in 2007 after continually not making revenue production goals.

Paul suspected there was more to the termination than just numbers. He sued Bank of America for race discrimination, age discrimination, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent misrepresentation, and for promissory estoppel (breaking a promise that was relied on).

A couple of local taxpayers, including a member of the Democratic Town Committee that will be endorsing a Stratford Democrat in July to run against incumbent Mayor John A. Harkins this fall, are holding up the court documents suggesting that they indicate some unfavorable characteristics of Paul.

The results: Four denials, one settlement

U.S. District Courts made summary judgments in favor of Bank of America in the first four of the five claims, and found that because the nature of promises to Paul made by the employer are in dispute, the fifth claim could not be judged pre-trial. The question of promissory estoppel was referred for a jury trial.

Paul’s attorney, John R. Williams, describes that lack of pre-trial summary judgment on the promissory estoppel claim as ruling “in Joe’s favor.”

Court documents refer to promissory estoppel as where the employer makes a clear and definite promise that could be expected to induce reliance.

“In this case,” Williams told The Star, “BOA moved (Paul) to Connecticut from a better job in New York state with a promise that they would train him for the new position. They then broke that promise and just used him because BOA believed state officials in Connecticut liked and respected Joe and would give the bank more state business if Joe was their representative.”

As the broken promise case was headed to trial, “a settlement was reached, which I considered highly favorable to Joe,” said Williams. “As a condition of the settlement,” however, “we were required to agree that the terms of the settlement would be sealed. For that reason we cannot comment on its details.”

According to a source on the Democratic Town Committee, Paul implied to the group that he won a suit against the behemoth Bank of America. At least a couple of committee members took issue with that characterization.

In fact, Paul lost on four claims and settled on one. With the settlement reportedly “favorable” to Paul, it can be inferred that Paul gained something.

Common terminology might allow one to say he “won a settlement” with BOA by getting the bank to settle without going to trial and by presumably gaining something in the settlement.

Paul is avoiding the use of the word “won” and said, “I am pleased with the outcome of the settlement.”

Some background on the claims

According to summary judgment court documents, Paul believes he was offered the higher-paying sales job because he was African American and because the State of Connecticut, a major client, wanted to deal with a black person. Paul accepted the job as an advancement of his career.

With this in mind Paul argued that because race was a factor in promoting him, a jury could infer that race was a factor in the decision to discharge him.

The documents say that, prior to accepting the sales job, Paul had voiced concern that he would need training to be a client manager especially in reading financial statements and call preparation. Paul says he was given verbal assurances that he would be provided training and given ample time to learn the position. He says he did receive some training but not in the fundamentals of financial statements.

Court records show that in the first two years in the sales job Paul says he felt satisfied in the job and had received the sense that bosses were satisfied. Also, evidently he was told that he needed to become more focused on revenue with a greater sense of urgency.

A new boss came in over Paul in 2006 and was not satisfied with Paul’s progress. Paul felt lack of feedback and support from her, according to the documents. Paul’s goal for 2006 was $5 million and he came in with $1.1 million.

Paul’s goal for 2007 was reduced to $3 million, and the boss says she was looking for more out of Paul in the areas of team leadership, accountability for his team’s performance, and how he inspires his team with communications.

The documents note that, at same time, a client was “continuously impressed with Mr. Paul’s management and leadership ability to maintain, expand and support the bank’s performance.”

Paul received notice that he could be terminated if did not meet revenue goals. At that time he had a lawyer write and say Paul felt that notice was discriminatory.

Paul was terminated in July 2007 when his sales for that year were $208,000 toward a goal of $1.5 million.

In addition to the race claim, Paul claimed that because he was the oldest and highest paid employee in that part of the company he claimed age discrimination.

Indications of character

Asked if the suits and outcomes are any indication of his abilities to govern, Paul said, “Absolutely. This brings out the positives and demonstrates my concern for equity and fairness — in leadership and in my ability to fight for a cause. I fought the largest bank in the country for something I believe in, like I will fight for the people of Stratford.”

“This is good news for my campaign. It is consistent with my campaign message of ‘equity in community’ and inclusion of people. I will be addressing taxes and services for all people,” Paul said.

Paul said, “It’s not fair to say I was unsuccessful in sales, though I can’t go deeper because I am forbidden to say anything that could hurt the reputation” of BOA. He did say that he was asked to go on sales calls due to the complexity of some products and because he was able to explain things more clearly than some technical staff or other sales staff. “That’s where I was strong,” he said. “(The bank) liked my technical knowledge and that I could clearly articulate the issues with clients.”

Beth Daponte, a Democrat who has a committee exploring a possible run for mayor and who would, then, be seeking the one endorsement of the Democratic Town Committee that Paul is seeking, told The Star, “The judges clearly did not agree with his interpretation of events (at his job). It is surprising that certainly he has given people the impression that he had a successful career, and clearly the last three years were not successful. The court found that he was terminated for cause.”

Paul said that the suit against BOA “does bring up hatred of other campaigns. I always tried to do the right thing. They are not going to drag me into the mud. I will be talking about the issues.”

“In my heart of hearts, if I have to take a hit for [the sales performance] I’m OK with that, because I don’t think the people of Stratford will be too concerned with that.”