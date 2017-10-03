Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer returned home for week five of its season this past Sunday.

The Junior Pee Wees remained perfect at 5-0 with a 31-0 victory over Waterbury.

Nick Pelletier and Patrick Suszek paced the offense, while Dereon Needham, Trevon Garrett and Ryan Pharel led the defense to its fourth shutout in five games.

The Junior Varsity improved to 3-2 with a 39-0 victory over Danbury.

Ian Lubas and Jordyn Eggleston each scored two touchdowns and Ricky Dominguez and Dan Barnick scored one apiece for Stratford.

Erick Sandoval, Nick Carmona and Nick DeManche also played well for the Redskins.

The Senior Mites fell for the second time in three weeks to unbeaten Waterbury, by the score of 12-6.

Berto Torres scored the lone touchdown for the 3-2 Redskins, while Cassius Caraballo, EJ Redzep and Alex Rodriguez also played well for Stratford.