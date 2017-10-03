Stratford Star

Eversource to string new lines with helicopter

By HAN Network on October 3, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Eversource Energy will be using a helicopter to help string new high-voltage transmission lines on structures along existing rights of way in Stratford and Milford.

These line upgrades are necessary to support the new CPV Towantic gas-fired generating plant in Oxford. (Although Eversource is not a partner in that project, it has an obligation to connect the approved generating plant to the electric transmission network and upgrade the transmission infrastructure as necessary.) Use of the helicopter is significantly safer and less impactful than conventional ground-based cable pulling methods.

Flights will occur intermittently between Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 14, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting, at utility right of way crossing the Housatonic River in Stratford and Milford.

The yellow Hughes MD-500 helicopter with registration letters N502MM will be used.

To ensure the safe completion of this work, state and local police, traffic control vehicles, and signs will be deployed on River Road (Rt. 110), Stratford, to help manage the flow of traffic as the helicopter pulls the lines over the roadway.

Related posts:

  1. Energize eesmarts contest teaches students about sustainable energy
  2. Operation Fuel to begin taking energy assistance applications Dec. 1
  3. Operation Fuel releases statewide Energy Affordability Gap study
  4. Energy savings information for Connecticut homeowners

Tags: , ,

Previous Post October events hosted by Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull Next Post Friends of Square One meet Oct. 23
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress