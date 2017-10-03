Bridgeport man charged with assault in stabbing

A Bridgeport man is facing four charges, including first-degree assault, after Stratford Police said he illegally entered his co-worker’s home and stabbed a man.

Police charged Juan Santiago, 22, of Bridgeport on Monday with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and home invasion.

Police said Santiago entered a co-worker’s home at 133 Hollister St. through a bedroom window for an unknown reason. Police said the woman who lives there and her boyfriend confronted him. Police said Santiago stabbed and cut the boyfriend with a knife he was carrying and hit his female co-worker with it before fleeing the area on a bicycle.

Stratford officers found and arrested Santiago on Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport. Officers also recovered the knife Santiago used along Hollister Street where he had discarded it while fleeing the woman’s home. The woman’s boyfriend was treated at Bridgeport Hospital for non-life threatening stab wounds to his torso and hand.

Police did not have information on where Santiago worked.

Santiago was ordered held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 9 in Bridgeport Superior Court.