The Bunnell High girls swimming and diving team lost to Jonathan Law, 89-75, on Monday.

Bunnell’s Alix Agathos was first in the 200 freestyle.

Winning the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.67) for Bunnell were Agathos, Gwen Dascenzo, Julia Baldowski and Lili Dowell.

Dowell, Agathos, Baldowski and Savanna Yakush won the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.22).

Winning the 200 medley relay (2:10.90) for Law were Athena Homorodean, Hennessey Shane, Brooke Nabors and Lily Baldieri.

Law’s Hannah Savoie was first in the 200 IM (2:26.99) and 100 butterfly (1:06.29).

Baldieri won the 50 freestyle (27.38) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.99).

Homorodean took first in the 500 freestyle (5:45.62) and the 100 backstroke (1:15.41).

Shane was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.02).