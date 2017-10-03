Loiz: Public access AED update

The following column was written by Michael A. Loiz, director EMS and 911.

This month, a gentleman was saved from cardiac arrest by the quick action of a Stratford parking enforcement officer and a police officer who used cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and an automated external defibrillator (AED). As a HEARTSafe Community, Stratford is well equipped and ready for these kinds of emergencies, but I wonder, how many residents realize how well equipped we are or how they can help when an emergency like cardiac arrest happens.

One of the main goals of becoming a HEARTSafe Community is to engage the public to perform CPR and use AEDs prior to public safety’s arrival, during cardiac arrest.

How well equipped are we?

Today, when you call 9-1-1, our dispatch center is equipped to walk you through providing CPR, and finding / using the closest available AED.

Our Town is equipped with over 55 Public Access AEDs located throughout the Town in all public buildings and schools. Many local businesses and residential associations have also purchased and placed AEDs and most have been registered in our database. Stratford EMS maintains and updates the Town’s AED devices on a regular basis.

Public Safety Response times continue to be excellent from both the Stratford Fire Department First Responders and EMS. Our Town-wide average is 2-5 minutes in a cardiac arrest situation.

All Fire Department First Responder vehicles and every EMS unit is equipped with an AED. All Fire Department First Responders and Basic Life Support EMS personnel are trained in CPR /cardiocerebral resuscitation (CCR) and EMS units carry the Lucas II automatic Chest Compression device. All Advanced Life Support (Paramedic) level personnel at EMS are equipped with the latest training and equipment, including medications for use during cardiac arrest and after return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC).

On average, we are only 5-8 minutes away from St. Vincent’s Medical Center or Bridgeport Hospital. Both specialize in advanced cardiac care.

Stratford EMS provides public CPR and AED training on a regular basis. We have trained about 6,000 people since 2013. To learn more about public training opportunities, contact us at 203-385-4060 or stratfordems.org.

As you can see we are very highly equipped, trained and situated to handle these most serious medical emergencies.

What can you do to help?

Get Trained in CPR / AED: Contact Stratford EMS to find out when the next CPR / AED course will be held or go to our website at stratfordems.org

Know when to call 9-1-1: don’t wait! If someone is having chest pain or is unresponsive, call 9-1-1. Also, try to get additional help from other bystanders at the scene.

Get the closest AED: If you are in a public place, send someone to get the closest AED and bring it to the patient while you stay on the phone with 9-1-1. You don’t need permission to get or use the AED. If you’re alone, you will need to get the AED yourself.

Stay on the phone with 9-1-1, listen carefully and follow their instructions.

It takes a community

It truly is a community effort to have and maintain a safe place to live and work. When we work together, supporting one another, our quality of life continually improves.

Stay Safe Stratford — Remember — “Safety First.”

Fore more information regarding Stratford EMS and AEDs, visit stratfordems.org.