Friends of Square One meet Oct. 23

Friends of Square One Theatre Company, the volunteer organization of the Stratford-based theatre, will hold its first meeting of the new season on Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., at the Stratford Library. The meeting, which is open to both members and newcomers and held in the Library’s Lovell Room, will focus on the theatre’s 28th anniversary season.

A short business meeting, conducted by new President Carole Fanslow and a rundown of upcoming Friends events will begin the program. The Friends are making plans for their annual spring lunch fundraiser as well as other volunteer activities.

Artistic Director Tom Holehan will then discuss the theatre’s new season which will include two Connecticut premieres. Actors David Victor, Jim Buffone, Danielle Sultini and Lynnette Victoria will perform a scene from the first play of the season, Stephen Levenson’s workplace comedy, Core Values. A question/answer session will follow the preview. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call the Square One Theatre Company at 203-375-8778.