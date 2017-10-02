Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club edged out Arvada Rifle and Pistol Club, 1490-1485, last week in its National Air Rifle League division opener.

Stratford PAL, coached by Alan Wilcoxson and Josie Burzynski-Smith, was led by Hope Kavulich who shot a 384. Rose Reynolds, Haley Reynolds and Lauren Chechoski were other top scorers.

Arvada Rifle and Pistol Club is in sixth place in its Division. It was led by Ryan Burdick, who shot a 390. The remaining contributing members were Rylan Kissell, Trevor Koch, and Madilynn Hutsell. Arvada Rifle and Pistol Club is from Golden, CO, and is coached by Marilyn Mumby.

Next up, Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club will compete against Georgia Competitive Shooters from Griffin, GA. Arvada Rifle and Pistol Club will compete against Lake Region Shooting Sports from Devils Lake, ND.

These two teams are competing in the Junior Rifle Club Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs.

The Champions Division is the most difficult division in the conference. The league has two parts. An 8 week round-robin regular season going on now. Followed by a single-elimination tournament, for the top eight teams who will compete for the league championship.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is almost identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague.