Back-to-School program benefits Stratford students

By Stratford Star on October 2, 2017

In August, Sikorsky Credit Union members donated school supplies to the credit union’s Oronoque and Stationhouse Square branches with items going directly to the Sterling House Community Center’s Back-to-School program which benefits Stratford students.

“The donation drive at our branch and Stationhouse Square was very successful,” said Danielle Walton, branch manager of the Credit Union’s Oronoque branch. “Our members gave generously, and many families now have the supplies their children need to get their kids off to a good start this school year.”

Amanda Meeson, executive director of Sterling House was quite grateful. “We can’t thank Sikorsky Credit Union enough for their donation of school backpacks and supplies for our Back-to-School program benefiting Stratford school children. It is a wonderful thing for Sterling House, with the support of our donors like Sikorsky Credit Union, to be able to provide so many useful items so that the return to school is less of a financial burden for our recipient families.”

Josie Ponce, branch manager of the Stationhouse Square office, Christopher Carroll, director of Development at Sterling House, and Danielle Walton, branch manager of the Oronoque office.

