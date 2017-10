The annual Pumpkin Patch kicks off Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main Street.

The patch will be open weekdays and Sundays, from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 29, except Oct. 9-13, when hours are 3-6 p.m.

The patch will feature gourds, wings, swans, weebies, minis, and regular pumpkins.

Attendees may enjoy a cup of coffee supplied by Dunkin Donuts on Barnum Avenue.