School board may meet next week

The Stratford Board of Education may have some serious decisions to make as it waits for state lawmakers to come up with a new state budget.

Board of Ed Chairman Jim Feehan asked fellow board members on Monday to keep their calendars open next week to talk about the district’s plans going forward should the state not pass a compromise budget for 2017 to 2019.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said the district will have decisions to make as an executive order issued by Gov. Dannel Malloy last month would go into effect. That order comes with hefty cuts to communities’ education cost sharing dollars. Stratford is in line to lose more than $21 million.

“If the legislators don’t reach a budget compromise, the order goes into effect. That’s not good for Stratford,” said Robinson, who noted that Stratford’s potential ECS funding loss is the largest of any municipality in the state.

Robinson told the board that she has a contingency plan in place and said it was “not a happy task” to create.

Feehan cautioned the board to be prepared “to make some very tough decisions” as he does not expect lawmakers to come up with a budget next week.

The Board of Ed was already facing some uncertainty as the town has no budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Mayor John Harkins has vetoed three budgets passed by the Town Council. Harkins said the plan passed by six council members did not adequately fund the Board of Ed and would have left the town unable to meet many of its obligations. Council members who supported the plans wanted to reduce spending and not increase taxes on residents.

In other news, the Board of Ed voted to extend Robinson’s contract by another year. Her contract now runs through the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The decision was made after an executive session to evaluate Robinson’s performance in the job that she’s held since July 2013.

Feehan said the “evergreen” clause is in most superintendents’ contracts. The board chairman said that Robinson has the board’s “full confidence” and “we want to continue in the direction that she’s currently heading the district in.”

“We know there’s improvements to be made. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but we feel as though we still want her at the helm of the ship,” Feehan said.