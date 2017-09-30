Stratford Star

School board may meet next week

State budget talks have district prepared to make ‘very tough decisions’

By Melvin Mason on September 30, 2017

The Stratford Board of Education may have some serious decisions to make as it waits for state lawmakers to come up with a new state budget.

Board of Ed Chairman Jim Feehan asked fellow board members on Monday to keep their calendars open next week to talk about the district’s plans going forward should the state not pass a compromise budget for 2017 to 2019.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said the district will have decisions to make as an executive order issued by Gov. Dannel Malloy last month would go into effect. That order comes with hefty cuts to communities’ education cost sharing dollars. Stratford is in line to lose more than $21 million.

“If the legislators don’t reach a budget compromise, the order goes into effect. That’s not good for Stratford,” said Robinson, who noted that Stratford’s potential ECS funding loss is the largest of any municipality in the state.

Robinson told the board that she has a contingency plan in place and said it was “not a happy task” to create.

Feehan cautioned the board to be prepared “to make some very tough decisions” as he does not expect lawmakers to come up with a budget next week.

The Board of Ed was already facing some uncertainty as the town has no budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Mayor John Harkins has vetoed three budgets passed by the Town Council. Harkins said the plan passed by six council members did not adequately fund the Board of Ed and would have left the town unable to meet many of its obligations. Council members who supported the plans wanted to reduce spending and not increase taxes on residents.

In other news, the Board of Ed voted to extend Robinson’s contract by another year. Her contract now runs through the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The decision was made after an executive session to evaluate Robinson’s performance in the job that she’s held since July 2013.

Feehan said the “evergreen” clause is in most superintendents’ contracts. The board chairman said that Robinson has the board’s “full confidence” and “we want to continue in the direction that she’s currently heading the district in.”

“We know there’s improvements to be made. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but we feel as though we still want her at the helm of the ship,” Feehan said.

 

  • Greg Cann

    Robinson has “the board’s full confidence”. Mmmm – total “heads in the sand” nfailure in accountable leadership. $3million in unnecessary non nacademic expenses this year – moldy classrooms (forget to turn on the na/c), runaway overtime (failure to manage staff’s working hours), nexpired supplies, lost/missing inventory, contaminated heating oil, nexcessive unemployment (hiring/firing turnover), money budgeted but not nexpended on student activities (where was it re-allocated to?) AND on ntop of it – no true improvement in academic performance. Stratford’s nfunding of its public schools is near the top of its DRG (a 25% increasen in per pupil expenditures) but the quality of results is stagnant. nAll the while the BOE accepts hiring of friends, versus hiring of most nqualified. And the BOE agrees with Superintendent’s declaration the BOEn does not need to participate in who gets hired – $60m in salary managedn solely by by a COO who cannot publish a balanced budget. Decisions nmade in executive session, because evidence cannot stand up to public nscrutiny. $16milion increase in annual budget does not justify $3m in ndocumented & avoidable waste. With so many willful errors in nadministrative judgement, tell me again why BOE cannot afford $30k for nan independent operational audit? nnnnWho’s representing the students?

    • Alta Vista

      Thank you, Mr. Cann for keeping us all informed about the great mess that is Stratford’s BOE. The corruption and incompetency seem epic: “$60m in salary managed solely by by a COO who cannot publish a balanced budget.”nnHow can we change this?

      • Greg Cann

        Taxpayers & parents gotta be involved. Elect a BOE that is sincerely interested capable and dedicated to MANAGING the activities of the school administration. Manage by Objectives. “Let’s do better” is not a meaningful objective. “Let’s spend more money” is not a legitimate objective. Instill deliberate checks & balances via persistent & consistent reporting and ACTIVE oversight – that’s the role of BOE. BOE never intended to be a powerless or passive body. Instill performance based metrics – no where but in a BOE are there a dozen $100k+ central office 42week work year administrators not held accountable for performance outcomes. Taxpayers, parents – why tolerate this?

    • Trevor

      I wonder if Harkins & Janet are going to pack the place with students and tell them to show up with protest signs like it was the Vietnam War, just like when they had the Council Chambers packed back in May. Funny how that protest has seemed to disappear.

  • Lame Duck Jim

    Why didn’t Mr. Feehan announce in this article that HR Director Margaret Lesak was terminated as of September 30th? Is this a way to save money or was it for something else Jim?

