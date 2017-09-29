Bunnell High’s boys soccer team edged Stratford, 4-3, at Penders Field on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-5-1 and the Red Devils fell to 0-6.

Bunnell led 1-0 at the half and seized a 2-0 lead to begin a back-and-forth scoring barrage between the teams.

The Bulldogs never trailed.

Stratford trimmed two-goal deficits in half three times, scoring all three of its goals a player down after a player ejection resulting from two yellow cards in this physical, foul-filled contest.

Bunnell’s Tyler Cartagena scored twice, Jesse Clark had a goal and three assists, and Rafael Mesias also scored.

Stratford’s Adolpho Pacheco had a goal and an assist, and Zachary Flores and Zachary Fedak also scored.

There were four cards handed out between the teams – three of them to the Red Devils – and a combined 29 fouls called.

“We had some tough fouls against us,” said Bunnell coach Jim Ginand. “My boys kept their composure and I’m proud of them.”

“That’s part of the game,” Stratford coach Alvin Charlery said of the contact, which included an incidental collision between his starting goalkeeper, Anjel Juarez and a Bunnell player, resulting in Juarez leaving the game and being replaced by Nicholas Gonzalez.

Things got especially chippy between the teams midway through the second half, and that is when Stratford lost a player to his second yellow.

“I think the referees did a very good job of keeping the players in check,” Charlery said. “All in all it was a very exciting game. Unfortunately we came up short.”

This was a long-awaited first win for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been playing hard and playing well at times. We just couldn’t put eighty minutes together,” Ginand said of his team’s previous games.

Bunnell had a chance for more than one goal at the break, but Caleb Brownell’s header hit the crossbar.

Charlery, however, believed the pileup of chances his team had in the opening 40 minutes should have yielded some results on the scoreboard.

“We should have put the game away in the first half,” Charlery said.

The positive takeaway for him was how well his team did a player down, scoring all of its goals despite being shorthanded.

“The last 15-20 minutes of the game is the best we’ve played all season,” Charlery said.

Just seconds after finding itself down a player, Stratford got on the scoreboard on a long-range shot, just under the crossbar, by Pacheco

The Red Devils threatened to tie the game when Pacheco crossed to Fedak for a header that went just wide with about 19 minutes to play.

After some near misses on both ends, Mesias reclaimed Bunnell’s two goal edge making it 3-1 with just under 15 minutes remaining.

It took Stratford only a half minute to answer again, as Flores scored.

Four minutes later, with 8:30 left, Clark made it 4-2.

Stratford answered with 2:25 left when Pacheco set up Fedak, whose shot went off the far post and in.

“It’s always crazy,” Ginand said of the Stratford-Bunnell rivalry. “I’m proud of my boys. They didn’t give up.”