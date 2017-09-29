Having come close in three games only to settle for ties, Bunnell High’s girls soccer team got into the win column with a 2-0 victory over rival Stratford High, at Penders Field, on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-4-3 and the Red Devils fell to 2-5.

Both goals were netted by Sam Vitka, with Olivia Kells earning assists on each tally.

Bunnell’s first goal came on an indirect kick inside the 18 yard box, following a high foot foul called on Stratford. It was 1-0 at halftime.

Vitka scored on a high blast from beyond the 18 to pad the lead less than two minutes out of the break.

Stratford pressured early and late in the game, but could not generate anything thanks to strong goalkeeping by Bunnell’s Fabiola Millien-Faustin and the defense led by Jess Bryan, who blocked a shot to save a goal in the opening minutes of the contest.

“That’s a game-changer, that’s for sure,” said Bunnell coach Sebastian Wojdaszka, acknowledging that the Red Devils could have seized early momentum.

Stratford had strong defensive play from Amelia Overby, Chi-Chi Anekwe,Taylor Lubas and Kristi Pena. Goalkeeper Helen LeFever made several stops.

The Red Devils made a second-half push to get back into the game, as Valerie Duque and Cora Martonak generated chances. The corner kicks and offensive end throw-ins piled up for Stratford, but coach Sarah Stevens’ Red Devils couldn’t break through.

“We came out really strong in the second half. We just couldn’t finish. We couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Stevens said.

Wojdaszka was relieved that his team held Stratford off the scoreboard, and prevented a comeback. The coach also wants to see his team finish games stronger.

“It wasn’t easy. I’m happy with the result. I’m not happy with the way we ended. Obviously, you credit them. They created chances but, fortunately for us, we didn’t concede anything.”

This all-Stratford matchup is always a fun one for the players.

“A lot of them are friends with these girls,” Stevens said of her squad and the Bulldogs. “It’s always a good game. It’s always competitive.”