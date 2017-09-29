Stratford Star

Sikorsky hosting classic car show on Sunday

By Stratford Star on September 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Sikorsky Aircraft will host its annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 1, to benefit the Connecticut Fallen Heroes organization.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sikorsky headquarters, 6900 Main St. in Stratford. General admission is $5. Children under 12 are admitted  for free.

The cost to display a car is $20, and registration begins at 9 a.m. at the site.

The car show features 44 classes (40 car/truck and four motorcycle classes) for all types of vehicles, all years, all makes.

A disc jockey will play music throughout the day.

For more information, contact Ed Karedes at (203) 386-4075 or at [email protected]

