DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) recently released an updated handbook to support consumers who may need to use Connecticut’s Lemon Law Program.

The Lemon Law Program can protect owners of defective new vehicles registered as passenger cars, combinations, or motorcycles. Since its creation, the program has returned more than $60 million dollars in refunds and replacement vehicles to Connecticut consumers.

“We always want to encourage consumers to protect themselves and make smart choices by doing their homework before large purchases and understanding what programs exist to support them,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “We’re excited to share this updated information with consumers and for the progress we continue to make with this program.”

Find the updated manual here. For more information about the program, visit ct.gov/DCP/lemon, email [email protected] or call 860-713-6120.