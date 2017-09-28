Having come close in three games only to settle for ties, Bunnell High’s girls soccer team got into the win column with a 2-0 victory over rival Stratford, at Penders Field, on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-4-3 and the Red Devils fell to 2-5.

Both goals were netted by Sam Vitka, with Olivia Kells earning assists on each tally.

Bunnell’s first goal came on an indirect kick inside the 18 yard box, following a high foot foul called on Stratford. It was 1-0 at halftime.

Vitka scored on a high blast from beyond the 18 to pad the lead less than two minutes out of the break.

Stratford pressured early and late in the game, but could not generate anything thanks to strong goalkeeping by Bunnell’s Fabiola Millien-Faustin and the defense led by Jess Bryan, who blocked a shot to save a goal in the opening minutes of the contest.

Stratford had strong defensive play from Amelia Overby, Chi-Chi Anekwe and Taylor Lubas.