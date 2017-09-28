Bunnell High’s boys soccer team edged Stratford 4-3 at Penders Field on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-5-1 and the Red Devils fell to 0-6.

Bunnell led 1-0 at the half and seized a 2-0 lead to begin a back-and-forth scoring barrage between the teams.

The Bulldogs never trailed.

Stratford trimmed two-goal deficits in half three times, scoring all three of its goals a player down after a player ejection resulting from two yellow cards in this physical, foul-filled contest.

Tyler Cartagena scored twice, Jesse Clark had a goal and three assists and Rafael Mesias also scored for the Bulldogs.

Stratford’s Adolpho Pacheco had a goal and an assist, and Zachary Flores and Zachary Fedak also scored.

There were four cards handed out between the teams – three of them to the Red Devils – and a combined 29 fouls called.