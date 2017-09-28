Stratford Star

Boys soccer: Bunnell Bulldogs trim Stratford High, 4-3

By Andy Hutchison on September 28, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s Max Jaekle delivers a strong kick in the match with Stratford. — Andy Hutchison photo

Bunnell High’s boys soccer team edged Stratford 4-3 at Penders Field on Thursday.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-5-1 and the Red Devils fell to 0-6.

Bunnell led 1-0 at the half and seized a 2-0 lead to begin a back-and-forth scoring barrage between the teams.

The Bulldogs never trailed.

Stratford trimmed two-goal deficits in half three times, scoring all three of its goals a player down after a player ejection resulting from two yellow cards in this physical, foul-filled contest.

Tyler Cartagena scored twice, Jesse Clark had a goal and three assists and Rafael Mesias also scored for the Bulldogs.

Stratford’s Adolpho Pacheco had a goal and an assist, and Zachary Flores and Zachary Fedak also scored.

There were four cards handed out between the teams – three of them to the Red Devils – and a combined 29 fouls called.

Related posts:

  1. Boys soccer: Stratford tops Bunnell
  2. Boys soccer: Stratford streak continues
  3. Boys soccer: Stratford blanks Bunnell, 2-0
  4. Baseball: Stratford defeats Bunnell in exciting game

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Steely Dan tribute band to play at the Bijou Theatre Next Post Girls soccer: Lady Bulldogs post 2-0 win over Red Devils
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress