Bunnell High’s boys soccer team edged Stratford 4-3 at Penders Field on Thursday.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-5-1 and the Red Devils fell to 0-6.
Bunnell led 1-0 at the half and seized a 2-0 lead to begin a back-and-forth scoring barrage between the teams.
The Bulldogs never trailed.
Stratford trimmed two-goal deficits in half three times, scoring all three of its goals a player down after a player ejection resulting from two yellow cards in this physical, foul-filled contest.
Tyler Cartagena scored twice, Jesse Clark had a goal and three assists and Rafael Mesias also scored for the Bulldogs.
Stratford’s Adolpho Pacheco had a goal and an assist, and Zachary Flores and Zachary Fedak also scored.
There were four cards handed out between the teams – three of them to the Red Devils – and a combined 29 fouls called.