Bunnell fieldhouse naming committee formed

The name for the new Bunnell High School fieldhouse will be decided by the community.

Board of Education members voted unanimously on Monday to establish a committee that will hear from residents on who the new fieldhouse should be named for.

Board Chairman James Feehan said that the formation of the committee is part of the board’s rules and regulations. Board Member Eric Lazaro will chair the committee.

“Everyone from the community must be given the opportunity to submit [the name of] someone who they think the building should be named after,” Feehan said.

Many Bunnell supporters and alumni have petitioned for the fieldhouse to be named for former Bunnell football coach Bob Mastroni. Several residents have voiced such concerns during Town Council public forums.

Feehan said he would like for the building to be named for Mastroni, calling the former coach “a phenomenal citizen of the community.”

“I think he’d be an excellent person. But there might be other people out there who are just as deserving. So you have to [create] a committee, review all the applications and then make a recommendation based on what they see to the board and then the board will vote,” Feehan said.

Nominations should be accompanied by a written statement detailing the rationale for the nomination, and any other documentation in support of the nomination. According to the Board of Education website, candidates must have “evidence of outstanding achievement, a resumé of public service and 10 letters of recommendation. Nominations should be sent to Board of Ed Secretary Teresa Lycoudes at [email protected] or mailed to Teresa Lycoudes, Stratford Board of Education, 1000 East Broadway, Stratford, CT 06615.

Feehan said he’s not sure when a name will be chosen, though he said Monday that he expects it will be completed after the season is over.

Town Council members voted unanimously in February to approve a contract with THP Limited Inc. to do the work for $1.13 million. About $693,000 will come from a combination of funds from previous projects that had leftover funds, including a couple of air conditioning projects that came in under budget. The rest will come largely from the town’s capital improvement plan fund. Money that was to be used for an irrigation system for Short Beach will be spent on the field house this year as the irrigation project was not set to be completed by June 30, the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Bunnell alumni and supporters have urged support for the fieldhouse renovations for several years, saying it is in dire need of upgrades for the BHS football team and other Bunnell teams.