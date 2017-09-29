Stratford Star

Stratford Parks & Recreation conducts Master Plan Survey

By Stratford Star on September 29, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Every five years the Parks & Recreation Committee prepares a Five Year Master Plan by conducting user group questionnaires, inventorying current facilities and programs and conducting a town wide survey. The Committee has scheduled an informational hearing on Thursday Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., at the Town Council Chambers to allow residents to comment.  All residents are encouraged to read the plan at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Residents may attend the meeting to indicate the parks and programs they are involved in, what they would like to see more of or less of, and what particular concerns they have for the parks or programs. The focus of the meeting is for residents to provide an overall idea of what the town should be concentrating on accomplishing over the next five years.

The input of the community is integral to the committee in shaping the Master Plan for Parks and Recreation in the town.

If you do not have access to the Internet, hard copies will be available at the Stratford Library, Stratford Baldwin Center, Town Hall, Birdseye Complex at the Recreation Department Office.

Related posts:

  1. Festival of staged readings to benefit Sterling House food pantry
  2. Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project
  3. Water advocates mark World Water Day
  4. Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County holds open houses

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program Next Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Grease, Field of Dreams, Rocky, Twister, The Sting & more
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress