Stratford Parks & Recreation conducts Master Plan Survey

Every five years the Parks & Recreation Committee prepares a Five Year Master Plan by conducting user group questionnaires, inventorying current facilities and programs and conducting a town wide survey. The Committee has scheduled an informational hearing on Thursday Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., at the Town Council Chambers to allow residents to comment. All residents are encouraged to read the plan at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Residents may attend the meeting to indicate the parks and programs they are involved in, what they would like to see more of or less of, and what particular concerns they have for the parks or programs. The focus of the meeting is for residents to provide an overall idea of what the town should be concentrating on accomplishing over the next five years.

The input of the community is integral to the committee in shaping the Master Plan for Parks and Recreation in the town.

If you do not have access to the Internet, hard copies will be available at the Stratford Library, Stratford Baldwin Center, Town Hall, Birdseye Complex at the Recreation Department Office.