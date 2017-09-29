Stratford Rotary Club holds paper shredding, electronics recycling event

The Stratford Rotary Club will hold a Paper Shredding and Electronics Recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9-noon, at the Baldwin Center back parking lot, 1000 West Broad Street.

The event is sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club, William B Meyer and Sikorsky Credit Union.

The funds for paper shredding will help provide Stratford students with dictionaries and school supplies. For shredding, the fee for small containers is $5, for medium $10, and larger containers to be determined. For electronics recycling, donations are appreciated.

For information call John Corb, 203-377-0693.