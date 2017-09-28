Stratford Star

Energy savings program, Puerto Rico care package drive

By Stratford Star on September 28, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Sterling House presents events at the Wooster Middle School soccer fields on Saturday, Sept. 30 featuring a free energy savings program by Energize Connecticut from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and a Care Package Relief Drive for Puerto Rico from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The energy program features free snacks and drinks with a program on how to save about $200 a year on energy bills. Join United Illuminating and Connecticut Green Bank to learn how Home Energy Solutions, solar and other programs offered through the Energize Connecticut initiative can help you reduce your energy consumption and start saving money. Representatives will be available to provide details and answer questions. Register for Home Energy Solutions and receive a free 4-pack of LED light bulbs on the spot. On the final day of the Stratford Goes Green Initiative, Sterling House will again stamp the Sterling House page of one’s Passport to Efficiency. Extra passports are available.

Sterling House is partnering with Miladys Cruz in a Care Package Relief Drive for Puerto Rico. For more information and to see the full list of needed items, visit facebook.com/events/118761248832670/. Soccer field staff and volunteers will be collecting donations of these most urgently needed items:

  • Rice
  • Diapers/wipes
  • Feminine sanitary products
  • New socks & underwear
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Batteries

For a list of other disaster specific items, visit facebook.com/events/118761248832670/.

