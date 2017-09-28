Bunnell High’s girls swim team comprises many newer-to-the-sport student athletes, so while team wins may be at a premium in matchups with more experienced South-West Conference opponents, the Bulldogs have plenty of goals to keep them motivated.

“My big motto this year is ‘do one thing better today than you did yesterday,’” Bunnell coach Adam Fielding said.

From improvements off the block, better turns, to improving stroke and kick, each team member has something new to work on each day in practice. A chart is set up for the swimmers to monitor their accomplishments as they meet these goals.

“It’s really rewarding actually,” said junior captain and freestyle swimmer Cam Kascak, who started swimming her freshman year and made significant strides with the help of upperclassmen throughout her high school career. “I can be a role model for them now like I had role models for me when I started swimming.”

Bunnell graduated three swimmers from last year’s lineup and picked up seven new participants, four of whom are freshmen.

Gwen Dascenzo, a senior captain, has been competing in the pool since she was six years old and is a versatile swimmer, whose primary races are the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard butterfly. Dascenzo likes to see the progress among her teammates.

“You can tell everybody’s really been improving and training really hard in practice,” Dascenzo said.

Fielding describes his team members as being like sponges, absorbing information at every practice and meet to help them get better.

“They really do come with a good attitude every day and they’re really trying to learn what I’m telling them,” Fielding said. “They come out of the pool and ask me what they can do better.”

In addition to the captains, leading Bunnell thus far have been backstroker Rachel Arsenault, sprint freestyle swimmer Julia Baldowski, freestyle competitors Lili Dowell and Savanna Yakush and individual medley racer Sophia Walton. The freshmen are showing promise as well, Fielding said.

In last week’s meet at Masuk of Monroe, the Bulldogs fell 92-74 but had some strong individual and relay team performances.

Freshman Alixandra Agathos was first in the 100 yard backstroke race in a time of 1:13.61 and second in the 200 yard individual medley in a time of 2:33.84. Dowell came in third in the 50 free, sprinting to the finish in 25.68. Dowell also placed third in the 500, making her final touch in a time of 6:32.31.

Strong times for Bunnell included the 200 free relay team of Chelsea Alexandre, Julia Baldowski, Dascenzo and Savanna Yakush (clocking in at 2:18.99), Sophia Walton in the backstroke race (1:24.61), Julia Walton in the 100 breaststroke in 1:40.91, and the 400 free relay of Agathos, Baldowski, Dowell and Dascenzo (4:33.99).