Stratford Redskins Pop Warner Football and Cheer was back on the road for week four of its season this past Sunday.

The Junior Pee Wees improved to a perfect 4-0 with a 14-6 victory over previously unbeaten Manchester. Jaylen Noisette set the pace on the ground for the Redskins, while Trevon Garrett and Dereon Needham led another strong defensive effort. Mike Ricketts’ play on special teams enabled Stratford to maintain control.

The Senior Mites moved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-0 blanking at Manchester. Kyle Ray, Berto Torres, Elijah Hinton and Jayden Romero each scored for Stratford. Jamil Ortiz anchored a Redskins defense that allowed Manchester just one first down on the day.

The Junior Varsity fell to 2-2 with a 26-12 loss at West Haven. Tamayo Ferreira ran for a touchdown and caught another score from Dan Barnick, while Jordyn Eggleston and Lino Cortina recorded strong defensive performances for Stratford.

The Pee Wees dropped to 1-3 with a 13-6 defeat at Manchester. Justyn Still led the offense with 60 yards and a touchdown, while Tommy DeBernardo, Mikey Trovarelli and Mason Deak also played well offensively. Christian Pierre, Tristian Pena and Mike DeVitto stood out defensively for the Redskins.