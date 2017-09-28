The Stratford High football team took the lead and then held off Weston High, 21-16, in an SWC matchup on Penders Field last Friday.
After a pair of road losses, coach Jack Petion’s Red Devils gave the home fans plenty to cheer about in the early going.
“We started off hot,” Petion said. “We went right down and scored, then gave up a safety. Toure Hall’s kick return for a touchdown sparked us again. Our defense came together when we needed them to.”
Stratford (1-2) will be off this week. The Red Devils will visit Brookfield High on Friday, Oct. 5.
“Kyle Long and Jack Ryan scored on short runs and Ryan hit all three PATs,” Petion said. “Reniel Cole and Ray McIlhoney did a good job setting the edge on defense, with Nick Sorrentino playing well for us in the middle. Jason Docteur had an interception.”
Stratford is getting better up front on offense, and Petion credits Jack Delise, Jake Chittem, Anthony Davis, Christian Haas and McIlhoney for working hard at practice.
“This last game I thought we played better as a unit in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams,” Petion said. “That said, as a whole we need to clean things up a bit especially on offense with less penalties. As a team we are beginning to focus more and that leads to playing better. I love these kids.”