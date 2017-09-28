Steely Dan tribute band to play at the Bijou Theatre

Stratford Star

Hey Nineteen — Tribute to Steely Dan will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m., at The Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport.

Hey Nineteen is an 11-piece band that consists of three horns, three female background vocalists, two guitars, keys, bass, and drums.

The band will play selections from the first Steely Dan album (Can’t Buy a Thrill), through the seventh (2 Against Nature). Hey Nineteen plays Steely Dan favorites such as Do It Again, Rikki Don’t Lose That Number, Kid Charlemagne, My Old School, Reelin’ in the Years, Peg, Josie, Deacon Blues, and Hey Nineteen, and many of the deeper cuts.

The group includes Dale DeJoy, Rick Steinau, Ajay Coletta, Jon Audette, Doug Sequeira, Joanna Casinno, Kim Hadsell, Becky Arsenault, Greg Cambio and Joe LiVolsi.

Tickets, at $25 and $40 VIP, are available at bijoutheatrect.net.

