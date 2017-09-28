Stratford Star

Hispanic Heritage Committee meets Monday to help Puerto Rico

By Melvin Mason on September 28, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Town of Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee is rallying the troops to assist Puerto Rico following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

The committee will host a special meeting and fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Birdseye Complex to continue the townwide effort to raise money and supplies to assist the island after the destructive hurricane.

The Hispanic Heritage Committee is partnering with the American Red Cross and urging residents to make donations with them. Money collected will go to assist Maria victims in Puerto Rico and surrounding islands. The committee will also collect necessary items to donate to Operation Hope. They can be found at convoyofhope.org.

