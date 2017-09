The Stratford High girls volleyball team won the last two sets to defeat SWC rival Pomperaug High, 3-2, on Wednesday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the SWC after the 25-16, 19-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-12 decision. Pomperaug is 5-2, 4-1 SWC.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 10 service points, four aces, five kills, 17 digs and 12 assists.

Brianna LaPia had eight service points, two aces and 24 digs.

Gillian Mariconda had 17 service points, eight kills, six digs and 15 assists.