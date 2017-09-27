Stratford Star

Paul leaves race for mayor

By Melvin Mason on September 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

Joe Paul is out of the race for mayor.

Paul, who was running as an independent for the town’s top office, announced his decision to exit the mayoral race on Wednesday morning via an email to supporters. No official announcement was present on his website.

Paul finished second in the Sept. 12 Democratic mayoral primary, beaten by Democratic nominee Stephanie Philips and ahead of former Democratic Town Committee Chairman Len Petruccelli.

“The result of the Democratic primary, while disappointing, has strengthened my resolve to see the promise of Stratford’s future come to fruition. While I’ll be suspending my campaign for Mayor effective September 27th, I will not be abandoning my commitment to see a better future for all of us,” Paul said in the email statement.

“I will continue to stay involved in our community to advocate for growth in business, large and small, in all parts of Stratford. I will continue my involvement in the ‘For Stratford Network’ which seeks to improve the quality of life in Stratford. I will continue to advocate for the Raymark cleanup of toxic waste and support the efforts of SaveStratford.Org,” Paul said.

Paul threw his support behind Philips in the mayoral race.

“Ms. Philips and I share many similarities and just a few differences on policy. However, we agree that the Harkins Administration has abdicated its commitment to the ideals of Stratford,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Democratic Party to elect our candidates this fall, and I look forward to continuing the many conversations that began at your doors.”

Paul’s departure leaves three candidates on the ballot. Philips, Republican nominee Laura Hoydick and independent candidate Sandra Zalik.

  • Trevor

    Thanks for doing the right thing Joe. Now The Dems have a better chance of ending the Big Bad R Machine that has raised taxes over 10 mills during the last 8 years.

