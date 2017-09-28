Philips promising ‘real change’ as mayor

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

I would like to thank all voters, both Republican and Democrat, who voted in the Sept. 12.  This democratic process is important, and what makes it legitimate and important is that people participate.

My mayoral campaign will be about ideas, and creating sustainable solutions that benefit everyone. After knocking on thousands of doors and meeting so many people, I realize that Stratford is at a point where we can take the town from stagnation to a thriving town. Our discussion and passion is not incivility, but a real conversation about our path forward.

I, as well as all Democrats on the ballot, will be taking our message to the people. We will make sure that we get as many people involved in this political process as possible, as Stratford moves to become an inclusive town where all voices are heard and respected. Why? Because our message is strong and it is what Stratford needs.

I own a Stratford business and have been involved in our community for over 37 years.  I know we have the ability and desire to be a wonderful place to raise our families, treat our seniors with respect and involve them in our community.  As mayor, we will bring innovative businesses to Stratford with good paying jobs including a job bank for youth and seniors, fill vacant buildings and make Stratford economically vibrant.  We need to create more affordable senior housing.  We will use technology to enhance public safety and town-wide communications, institute an open-door policy with the mayor’s office, and conduct neighborhood meetings.

I encourage Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to vote for me on Nov. 7 to become mayor of Stratford – a vote for me is a vote for real vision, real solutions, and real change.

Stephanie Philips

Democratic mayoral candidate

    While I support Ms. Philips, the message is the same old refrain we hear every election cycle. The town has debt that it cannot carry. How are we as an electorate expected to believe that changes will come by just changing the mayor. The Town’s charter need amendments and clarifications. It needs to address the current budget situation that 6-4 is veto proof. Now as taxpayers who have mortgages are being hit twice with the tax increase and escrow for future tax increases.nnNo mayor from any party should occupy town hall and pontificate over the taxpayers for denying the current administration’s it’s folly to sell the Waste Treatment facility. So in retribution the budgets denied by the mayor were a punishment to the people of Stratford and wasting more taxpayer’s money legal in wranglings.nnThe Town Council whatever the makeup, has to work for all the people not just their party or well to do friends. nnnDave Meredith.

