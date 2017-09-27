Sterling House holds 85th anniversary celebration weekend

Sterling House Community Center turns 85 this year. In celebration of this momentous anniversary, Sterling House will host four events over the course of the 85th Anniversary Celebration Weekend Oct. 13-15. All events are open to public, and most are free of charge. Sterling House warmly invites the community to help commemorate 85 years in Stratford.

Friday, Oct. 13: Open house and ribbon cutting, 4 to 7 p.m.

Sterling House Weekend will formally kick off with the much anticipated renovation ribbon-cutting and open house with guided tours on Oct. 13. The evening will feature music, raffles, light hors d’oeuvres, wine, and a special beer tasting from Stratford-based Fairfield Craft Ales. There is no fee to attend and no reservation required.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Sterling House Community Festival, Noon to 4 p.m.

Bring your family for a day of fun on the grounds of Sterling House. Kids and grownups alike will enjoy lawn games, a bounce house, face painting, and a photo booth while The Elwoods Band plays music for everyone to enjoy. Bring a picnic lunch, or visit the Colony Pizza and Walnut Creamery food trucks. No fee and no reservation required.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Music and dancing under the stars, 6 to 10 p.m. at Sterling House

The evening will feature Bone Dry performing “Acoustic Rock with a Groove” music. The evening’s theme will be Time After Time — a look back at 85 years of Sterling House history. Music and dancing will take place in a tented area with open seating. Seating is limited; reservations are required. Price is $35 per person and includes a Two Roads Brewery drink, ticket, coffee and a dessert bar. For reservations, call Patty Calabrese at 203-378-2606 x107, or email [email protected].

Sunday, Oct. 15: Sterling House Athletics All-Star soccer game. 11 a.m. at Wooster Middle School fields

The final ‘weekend’ event will be a planned Stratford All-Star Soccer Game organized by 85th anniversary committee members to be followed by a post-game gathering for lunch and awards. To learn more about the All-Star Soccer Game, call Bill O’Brien at 203-378-2606 x 104 or email [email protected].

More information may be found about each of these events at sterlinghousecc.org.

The staff and 85th Anniversary Committee members are excited to share in the joy of their anniversary with the Stratford community. They look forward to seeing you during the weekend celebration.