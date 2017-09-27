Stratford CARE hosts Elections 101

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on September 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Stratford Citizens Addressing Racial Equity (CARE) is hosting Elections 101, a community forum to educate residents about this year’s elections on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 4-5 p.m., 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street.

Residents are invited to listen and ask questions about this municipal election cycle. There will be nonpartisan election presentations by State Election Official Joan Gibson, the League of Women Voters, and the Stratford Republican and Democratic Registrars of Voters.

Information will be provided on local, state, and national elected office including local boards and commissions. There also will be an opportunity at these sessions to register to vote.

