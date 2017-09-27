SquareWrights readings to benefit Stratford Library

The SquareWrights Playwright Group will present “Quickies in the Stacks: Lost in the Pages,” five original short one-act plays, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

The staged reading festival will take place in the Lovell Room. As the program is being presented to benefit the Stratford Library Association, there is a suggested donation of $10, which will go directly to the Stratford Library.

The festival features short plays inspired by the theme “lost in the pages” in honor of the library. The plays include four by Stratford Playwrights: The Brown Pinto by Beatriz Allen, With the Turn of a Page by Mark Lambeck, White House Nanny by Steven Otfinoski and Case Consultation by Orna Rawls. The fifth play, In the Stacks, is by Elizabeth Appel of Bethany. Directors for this festival are Tom Rushen and Lucy Babbitt, both of Stratford, Robert Watts and Ann Baker, both of Milford and Rachel Babcock of Branford.

The plays cover a range of interpretations of the theme from a daughter getting a glimpse into her mother’s past through the older woman’s journals, a young woman who is affected by rereading a classic from her childhood, a no-nonsense nanny being considered for a delicate assignment, psychologists and psychiatrists taking a serious look at a disturbed teenager and a confrontational library encounter in the stacks.

While reservations are not required, space is limited. Doors open at 1:30.

Since its inception in 2004, the Stratford-based SquareWrights has had more than 80 productions and staged readings including short-play festivals, the 24-hour Fast Forward Theatre Festival and fundraisers for Katrina and Tsunami victims, the Stratford Library, the Sterling House Food Pantry and the historical Perry House. The group has been represented multiple times at the Stratford Summer Arts Festival on the grounds of the Shakespeare Theatre. In addition, they’ve collaborated with the Stratford Arts Commission, The Temple Players, the Stratford Arts Guild, Eastbound Theatre of Milford and Two Roads Brewery.

For more information, call the Stratford Library at 203-385-4162.