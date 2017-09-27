Stratford Star

First Congregational Church hosts Oktoberfest concert

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street will host this season’s annual Rose Window Oktoberfest Concert under the leadership of Dr. Joe Utterback, director of music at the church on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m.

The program will feature Broadway and movie music, jazz tunes and selections from The Great American Songbook. Dr. Joe will lead a vocal ensemble including Allison Fay, Michael Jovovich, Carol Woodman and Tom Woodman.

All are welcome. There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be collected.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.

