The Stratford High boys cross country team traveled to Weston High School to take on the Weston Trojans, Kolbe Cathedral Cougars and the Rebels of New Fairfield on Tuesday.

Sunny, hazy, hot, and humid completely spelled out the weather this day as the field of 53 racers took to the multi surface course.

The heavily attended event saw the combination of New Fairfield’s Anthony Golino-Jerold Lambert, and Weston’s Tim Lawtenbach-Alex Leo, sprint out ahead of the rest of the field.

All four jockeyed for position for the top spot, with Golino leading the way at the midway point.

Golino held on to finish in first place in a time of 16:39.

At the two mile marker, Lawtenbach (16:52) went in front of Lambert and it stayed that way until the end.

Lambert finished third at 17:12. Leo took the fourth spot at 17:39.

Weston would claim 5 out of the first 7 spots, and 11 out of the first 15, guaranteeing the Trojans three team wins for the day.

A big surprise in the race saw Kolbe’s Mario Mani battle it out with Stratford’s Ryan Duffy.

Mani survived the hard-charging Duffy, finishing at 19:39; Duffy at 19:50.

Stratford’s Elijah Brown was next at 20:02.

New Fairfield’s Anthony Perry and Stratford’s Wil Das hooked up in a absolute classic of a finish.

Both traded footsteps down the home stretch standing shoulder to shoulder the last fifty yards.

Perry came out on top in a time of 21:02.12 to Das at 21:02:19.

Stratford’s Paul Duncanson continues to impress his teammates turning in a career best time of 21:13.

Stratford’s Jesse Fabrizio and New Fairfield’s Jeremy Perillo locked themselves into a dual in the last one hundred yards.

Perillo would have enough left in the tank to take this one at 21:19.50; Fabrizio at 21:20.32.

Fabrizio’s finish was a bright spot for Stratford as it brought victory over Kolbe.

Rory Cooper was back in action for Stratford finishing in a time of 22:27.

Tanner Mitchell was at 22:36.

Derek McKane continues to improve in his first year finishing at 22:43.

Julian Pilla was at 23:46 and Kevin Gabriel gutted out a 27:10 finish.

Final scores were Stratford 20 Kolbe Cathedral 41, New Fairfield 15 Stratford 46, Weston 15 Stratford 50. Weston 24 New Fairfield 35, Weston 15 Kolbe 50. New Fairfield 15 Kolbe 50.

Still out with injuries for Stratford were Juan Alvarez and Tyler Heffern.

Next up, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Stratford will host the Newtown Nighthawks and the Bethel Wildcats at Wooster Middle School.