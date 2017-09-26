Stratford Star

Let’s take back Stratford

By Stratford Star on September 26, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

I have become well-recognized for my attendance at monthly meetings of Town of Stratford Mayor’s Commissions/Agencies, monthly public forum submissions to Town Council, submissions to Stratford Star.  

Like the attentions of light-shining George Mulligan, topic of my submissions generally as well as specifically go to addressing the dark, dirty topic of the corruption of the Stratford Machine, with my naming of names and detailing of misconduct perpetrated by town employees, departments, commissions, agencies, office holders, politicos, attorneys et al…

Everyone taking even modicum of interest in Stratford’s political doings is well aware of what a dire situation in which we are mired. Dozens of Stratford residents speak to how they would gladly flee this town to relocate elsewhere. And as the budget/tax battle rages on, residents continue to be abused by outrageously predatory and unlawful rapaciousness that is, has long been perpetrated by marauding members of the Stratford Machine in their grabbing of assets/property/money from Stratford target victims for purpose of transfer into their coffers.  

The victims are the Stratford residents; the perpetrators are collusive, collaborative, conspiratorial Town of Stratford employees, departments, commissions, agencies, office holders, politicos and attorneys. However, my speaking to this is as verboten as the boy crying out the obvious truth that “The emperor has no clothes!”

In my publicizing of these issues of corruption and dirty dealings which are the true relevant issues at heart of so much of what is wrong with/in Stratford.

With current election battleground rhetoric being centered so much on budget/taxes, we need sunlight on the deeply entrenched, long-standing, long-operating corruption and tyranny of the Stratford Machine.

People of Stratford, it is long overdue time to take back Stratford.

Jeryl Gray

  • Lorraine Cecile Benoit Calzett

    I miss George

    • Frank Parady

      At least, at the core of his rants, George had a few kernels of truth to offer. Raving insanity doesn’t count, nor does getting banned from various public places.There is a difference between being famous and being infamous, extra points for knowing the difference!

  • Alta Vista

    Ms. Gray, as has often been pointed out, is a criminal herself. What could be more ‘predatory’ than kidnapping your own mother to avoid the CT court system? And all over an inheritance that Ms. Gray thought was due to her.nn”…my naming of names and detailing of misconduct perpetrated by town employees, departments, commissions, agencies, office holders, politicos, attorneys et al…”nnI dispute that the above has ever taken place. If Ms. Gray has any valid information she should simply make it public and end all her vague accusations.nnRemember recently when she claimed to have been leaked a huge volume of complaints submitted to the town? When questioned about this she failed to produce a single one.nnIn this vein she is exactly like the late George Mulligan who also claimed to have information that would topple governments and cause the world to shake. nnThe Stratford Police gave him cancer! Mayor Jim Miron had people killed! Friends and family members were also murdered by the Dark Forces that Rule Stratford! nnPersonally, I have little doubt that George believed all this and more. But that belief does not make any of it true.nnWhen asked to produce evidence of his claims, all he provided were excuses.nnMs. Gray claims her speaking to all this corruption is ‘verboten’, despite the fact that her fact-free letters are regularly printed here. nnThat nothing comes of her rants is most likely because they are the product of delusional and paranoid thinking, not actual research and investigation.

