Let’s take back Stratford

To the Editor:

I have become well-recognized for my attendance at monthly meetings of Town of Stratford Mayor’s Commissions/Agencies, monthly public forum submissions to Town Council, submissions to Stratford Star.

Like the attentions of light-shining George Mulligan, topic of my submissions generally as well as specifically go to addressing the dark, dirty topic of the corruption of the Stratford Machine, with my naming of names and detailing of misconduct perpetrated by town employees, departments, commissions, agencies, office holders, politicos, attorneys et al…

Everyone taking even modicum of interest in Stratford’s political doings is well aware of what a dire situation in which we are mired. Dozens of Stratford residents speak to how they would gladly flee this town to relocate elsewhere. And as the budget/tax battle rages on, residents continue to be abused by outrageously predatory and unlawful rapaciousness that is, has long been perpetrated by marauding members of the Stratford Machine in their grabbing of assets/property/money from Stratford target victims for purpose of transfer into their coffers.

The victims are the Stratford residents; the perpetrators are collusive, collaborative, conspiratorial Town of Stratford employees, departments, commissions, agencies, office holders, politicos and attorneys. However, my speaking to this is as verboten as the boy crying out the obvious truth that “The emperor has no clothes!”

In my publicizing of these issues of corruption and dirty dealings which are the true relevant issues at heart of so much of what is wrong with/in Stratford.

With current election battleground rhetoric being centered so much on budget/taxes, we need sunlight on the deeply entrenched, long-standing, long-operating corruption and tyranny of the Stratford Machine.

People of Stratford, it is long overdue time to take back Stratford.