Stratford property transfers: Sept. 18-22

By Stratford Star on September 26, 2017 in Property Transfers · 0 Comments

Property transfers from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22

238 Stagg St.: Grotto Properties LLC to Dwayne Thompson for $140,000.

184 Second Ave.: Jennifer Montanaro to Anthony Cataldo Sr. for $345,000.

1336 Elm St.: Pandeta and Ezra N. Osbourne to Zamaro Osbourne for $350,000.

164 Hamilton Ave., Unit 8: LGK Properties LLC to Heather Tearne for $279,900.

391 Thonpson: Domingo and Debra Serrano to Gurdat Bhagwandin for $235,000.

43 Fisher Court: Stonybrook Gardens Cooperative Inc. to Magdalena Mentel for $39,000.

110 Wiebe Ave.: Catherine M. Gleason and Lynne Hennessy to Kristin Emerick for $213,400.

23B Algonquin Lane: Joseph J. Derosa Jr., Trustee to Lisa Iwanowski for $173,000.

171 Flagler Ave.: Antonio Bentu Rodrigues and Susan Melissa Rodrigues to Samira Mawla for $290,000.

202 Colony St.: Arthur L. Dutton Jr. to Ephraim Stovall for $208,000.

384 A Sequoia Lane: Dedi Properties LLC to George Estabrook for $279,000.

325 Second Ave.: Donald C. and Elizabeth A. Costello to Trent Luby for $300,000.

1139A Main St.: Guy Rocco to Michael Burdo for $148,100.

932 Riverton Terrace: Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Frank Lesinsky for $260,000.

55 Claudia Drive: Gedilson Goncalves to Sheldon McGregor for $248,000.

